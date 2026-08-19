TanzaniaInvest to Publish Free Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide in Partnership With DSE

TanzaniaInvest, the leading news and information platform for investors interested in Tanzania, and official partner of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), is preparing the Tanzania Capital Markets Report, the most comprehensive, up-to-date and free guide to Tanzania’s capital markets.

The publication will provide an overview of Tanzania’s capital markets and practical information for local and international investors seeking to understand and participate in the market.

The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide will cover the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, listed companies, equities, bonds, government securities, collective investment schemes, market intermediaries, and other investment opportunities, together with information on selected companies active in the sector.

The publication will also provide information on the regulatory and tax framework applicable to Tanzania’s capital markets, including relevant tax incentives, with the objective of serving as an actionable reference for investors, companies, financial institutions and intermediaries.

Introduction Video

Building on the Tanzania Investment Guide

The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide builds on the free Tanzania Business & Investment Guide 2026, published by TanzaniaInvest in April 2026.

The Investment Guide has already been downloaded more than 10,000 times across 109 countries, confirming the strong interest in Tanzania among foreign and local investors.

The Capital Markets Report & Guide will follow the same approach by bringing together information from official institutions, market participants, and other authoritative sources in a single digital publication.

Growing Capital Markets

Tanzania’s capital markets have developed considerably in recent years, with the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange providing companies with access to equity and debt financing and investors with a growing range of investment instruments.

Tanzania’s capital markets have developed and become more diverse in recent years, with new products, new listings, and additional investment opportunities for domestic and international investors.

The performance of the DSE has further increased interest in the market. During the first half of 2026, the DSE All Share Index increased by 49.9% in local-currency terms and 37.5% in US-dollar terms.

These developments have created a need for comprehensive and accessible information on how Tanzania’s capital markets work, the instruments available to investors, the requirements for companies seeking to raise capital, and the regulatory and tax framework governing the sector.

The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide has therefore been developed to respond to this need by bringing together market data, institutional information, regulatory requirements and practical guidance in a single publication for investors and businesses in Tanzania and internationally.

Table of Contents

The Report will include the following:

Foreword – DSE CEO Executive Summary Overview – Market History, Regulatory Framework & Policy Developments, DSE Performance Interview with DSE CEO Macroeconomic Context & Data Capital Market Products equities

bonds & T-bills

collective investment schemes/unit trusts

ETFs & REITs, Company Reviews and Profiles Appendix – sources & references

Distribution

The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide will be available free of charge, supported by sponsors and advertisers. The publication will be distributed through TanzaniaInvest.com and shared with TanzaniaInvest’s partners, sponsors and advertisers, who will also be able to distribute the Report through their own networks and audiences.

DSE Endorsement

The Report & Guide is being prepared by TanzaniaInvest with the endorsement of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, which will contribute to the initiative with an updated interview with its CEO, Peter Nalitolela.

Commenting on the initiative, Nalitolela said: “The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide by TanzaniaInvest comes at the right time, with renewed dynamism at our stock exchange and strong performance, and provides an opportunity to bring together important information on Tanzania’s capital markets and make it accessible to investors and businesses. The DSE warmly welcomes this initiative, as it will contribute to a greater visibility and understanding of the products and investment opportunities available to investors and companies.”

“The Tanzania Capital Markets Report & Guide by TanzaniaInvest comes at the right time. The DSE warmly welcomes this initiative, as it will contribute to a greater understanding of the products and investment opportunities available to investors and companies.” -Peter Nalitolela, DSE CEO

Advertising Opportunities

Companies operating in banking, investment management, brokerage, insurance, professional services, financial technology, and other sectors connected to the capital markets will also have the opportunity to advertise in the Report & Guide.

The Tanzania Capital Markets Report represents the ideal framework for companies operating in Tanzania’s financial and investment ecosystem, with an opportunity to position their brands in front of a targeted audience of potential investors, clients, and partners.

Advertising in the Report allows companies to present their products, services, expertise and investment opportunities to readers looking for information on Tanzania’s capital markets and investment environment.

Companies interested in advertising in the Tanzania Capital Markets Report can contact TanzaniaInvest at info@tanzaniainvest.com for available advertising options, formats, and rates.

About TanzaniaInvest

TanzaniaInvest.com is the leading news portal for investors interested in Tanzania, focusing on the country’s economy and sectors, and investment environment and opportunities.

The portal provides news, analysis, investment information, business data, and sector resources for local and international investors.

The platform is an official partner of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), and other government agencies and private sector organisations, including the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE), the Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF), and many more.

Commenting on this latest initiative, Eric Tirabassi, Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, said: “Our mission has been, since day one, to provide investors, in Tanzania and globally, with fresh and reliable information to understand the investment opportunities and framework in Tanzania. With the endorsement of the DSE and the support of our sponsors and advertisers, we will produce the most comprehensive and up-to-date report and actionable guide available, free of charge, to bring more investors to the capital markets of Tanzania and participate in the development of this vibrant sector of the country’s economy.”