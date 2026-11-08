Tanzania Launches 2026–2031 Industrial Development Programme with UNIDO to Expand Value Addition

Tanzania launched a 2026–2031 industrial development programme with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Dodoma on 3 November 2026.

The Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) will be implemented in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, taking account of their respective industrial priorities, and is intended to support the industrial goals of Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

The Government will use the PCP to coordinate public institutions, businesses, development partners and financial institutions around investment, industrial policy and financing, with a focus on expanding local production and increasing the value added to Tanzanian resources.

Its planned areas of work include improving the investment environment, strengthening industrial governance and skills, promoting technology and innovation, and expanding opportunities for trade and market access.

Agriculture, livestock, fisheries, forestry and mining were identified as sources of raw materials for domestic processing, while UNIDO said the partnership would also support cleaner manufacturing, sustainable energy, and more efficient use of resources.

Launching the programme at the Industrial Development Symposium in Dodoma, Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Dennis Londo, said that more domestic processing could create jobs, raise incomes, reduce reliance on imports and increase exports.

He added that industrial development should be measured by improvements in production and economic outcomes, rather than by the number of factories alone.

UNIDO Representative in Tanzania, Lorence Marielle Ansermet, said cooperation among the Government, private sector, and development partners would be necessary for industrial transformation, and that UNIDO would provide technical support for the PCP’s priorities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ambassador Waziri Rajab Salum, called on stakeholders to participate in implementing the programme and help identify priority projects for cooperation.

When the agreement was signed, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, said: “The PCP demonstrates Tanzania’s commitment to translating the ambitions of Dira 2050 into concrete action.”

Tanzania and UNIDO signed the five-year PCP in Vienna on 22 June 2026 after the Tanzanian Government requested the partnership; the November event in Dodoma was the programme’s launch in the country.

UNIDO describes the PCP as its flagship model for bringing public institutions, the private sector, development partners and financial institutions together to advance industrial development.

The symposium was held ahead of the 4 November 2026 launch of Tanzania’s Sustainable Industrial Development Policy 2025 and the revised Small and Medium Enterprises Development Policy.

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