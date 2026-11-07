Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2026: Equity Turnover Drops -10.16% to TZS 37.43 Billion as NICO (+8.82%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 45 of 2026, spanning November 2nd to November 6th, equity turnover fell sharply by -10.16% compared to Week 44 of 2026, with NICO (+8.82%) emerging as the top gainer of the week.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 30th October 2026 (Week 44 of 2026 closing day) and 6th November 2026 (Week 45 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 37.43 billion, a sharp decline of -10.16% compared to Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 41.66 billion.
A total of 19,819,879 shares changed hands across 14,840 deals, an increase of +7.00% versus Week 44 of 2026’s 18,522,653 shares.
VODA led all counters by volume with 8,282,390 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 12.88 billion.
CRDB, NMB, and VODA have been consistent fixtures among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 842.20 million on volume of 3,106,695 units, a -63.08% decline versus Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 2.28 billion.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,390
|1,360
|-2.16%
|VERTEX-ETF
|315
|305
|-3.17%
|ZAN TIMIZA ETF
|120
|120
|0.00%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 99.15% of buying and 49.72% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.85% and 50.28% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 7,005,052 for the week.
This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|99.15%
|0.85%
|49.72%
|50.28%
|-7,005,052
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 45 of 2026 at TZS 38,139.04 billion, a -1.11% change versus Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 38,567.91 billion.
Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 26,369.66 billion, reflecting a -1.39% decline from Week 44 of 2026.
ETF market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 234.03 billion, a -2.13% change from the prior week.
|Measure
|30th October 2026 (TZS billion)
|6th November 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|38,567.91
|38,139.04
|-1.11%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|26,742.63
|26,369.66
|-1.39%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|239.12
|234.03
|-2.13%
Indexes
Four of the five DSE indices retreated from Week 44 of 2026, with Industrial & Allied posting the sharpest decline at -3.14%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) shed -1.11%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell -1.39%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) dropped -1.13%, and Commercial Services (CS) bucked the trend with a gain of +0.87%.
The DSEI and the Banks, Finance & Investment index have now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.
|Index
|Closing Value 30th October 2026
|Closing Value 6th November 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|4,424.33
|4,375.13
|-1.11%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|9,836.17
|9,698.99
|-1.39%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,329.55
|5,162.13
|-3.14%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|21,428.71
|21,186.31
|-1.13%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|3,476.20
|3,506.34
|+0.87%
Stock Performances
Compared with Week 44 of 2026, the week’s top performers were NICO, which advanced +8.82%, KA, which gained +4.55%, and DSE, which rose +4.23%.
On the losing side, AFRIPRISE declined -6.67%, TBL fell -5.46%, and TTP slipped -5.13%.
KCB, MCB, MKCB, NMB, and TOL have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|750
|700
|-6.67%
|CRDB
|2,840
|2,820
|-0.70%
|DCB
|400
|380
|-5.00%
|DSE
|6,140
|6,400
|+4.23%
|EABL
|5,400
|5,480
|+1.48%
|JATU
|200
|200
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,700
|8,700
|0.00%
|KA
|110
|115
|+4.55%
|KCB
|2,100
|2,050
|-2.38%
|MBP
|1,930
|1,900
|-1.55%
|MCB
|365
|350
|-4.11%
|MKCB
|3,580
|3,500
|-2.23%
|MUCOBA
|400
|380
|-5.00%
|NICO
|3,400
|3,700
|+8.82%
|NMB
|1,820
|1,790
|-1.65%
|NMG
|280
|285
|+1.79%
|PAL
|290
|300
|+3.45%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,450
|2,490
|+1.63%
|TBL
|10,260
|9,700
|-5.46%
|TCC
|14,250
|14,010
|-1.68%
|TCCL
|4,350
|4,330
|-0.46%
|TOL
|1,470
|1,400
|-4.76%
|TPCC
|5,780
|5,760
|-0.35%
|TTP
|390
|370
|-5.13%
|USL
|25
|25
|0.00%
|VODA
|1,250
|1,260
|+0.80%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 163.38 billion across 223 deals, a surge of +38.12% compared to Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 118.29 billion.
The yield curve flattened as the 5-year tenor rose 54.1 basis points while the 25-year tenor eased -31.0 basis points, compressing the spread between short and long maturities.
The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where yields fell -148.4 basis points to settle at 10.8313%.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 6th November 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 30th October 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|11.2451%
|11.3158%
|10.7748%
|+54.1
|23
|14.6742
|10Y
|n/a
|n/a
|10.6542%
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|15Y
|12.9486%
|10.8313%
|12.3158%
|-148.4
|6
|0.1587
|20Y
|13.5516%
|10.7623%
|10.9380%
|-17.6
|61
|38.9442
|25Y
|12.7759%
|10.4353%
|10.7451%
|-31.0
|128
|109.4975
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