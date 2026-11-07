Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2026: Equity Turnover Drops -10.16% to TZS 37.43 Billion as NICO (+8.82%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 45 of 2026, spanning November 2nd to November 6th, equity turnover fell sharply by -10.16% compared to Week 44 of 2026, with NICO (+8.82%) emerging as the top gainer of the week.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 30th October 2026 (Week 44 of 2026 closing day) and 6th November 2026 (Week 45 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 37.43 billion, a sharp decline of -10.16% compared to Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 41.66 billion.

A total of 19,819,879 shares changed hands across 14,840 deals, an increase of +7.00% versus Week 44 of 2026’s 18,522,653 shares.

VODA led all counters by volume with 8,282,390 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 12.88 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and VODA have been consistent fixtures among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 842.20 million on volume of 3,106,695 units, a -63.08% decline versus Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 2.28 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,390 1,360 -2.16% VERTEX-ETF 315 305 -3.17% ZAN TIMIZA ETF 120 120 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.15% of buying and 49.72% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.85% and 50.28% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 7,005,052 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.15% 0.85% 49.72% 50.28% -7,005,052

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 45 of 2026 at TZS 38,139.04 billion, a -1.11% change versus Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 38,567.91 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 26,369.66 billion, reflecting a -1.39% decline from Week 44 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 234.03 billion, a -2.13% change from the prior week.

Measure 30th October 2026 (TZS billion) 6th November 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 38,567.91 38,139.04 -1.11% Domestic Market Capitalisation 26,742.63 26,369.66 -1.39% ETF Market Capitalisation 239.12 234.03 -2.13%

Indexes

Four of the five DSE indices retreated from Week 44 of 2026, with Industrial & Allied posting the sharpest decline at -3.14%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) shed -1.11%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell -1.39%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) dropped -1.13%, and Commercial Services (CS) bucked the trend with a gain of +0.87%.

The DSEI and the Banks, Finance & Investment index have now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 30th October 2026 Closing Value 6th November 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,424.33 4,375.13 -1.11% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 9,836.17 9,698.99 -1.39% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,329.55 5,162.13 -3.14% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 21,428.71 21,186.31 -1.13% Commercial Services (CS) 3,476.20 3,506.34 +0.87%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 44 of 2026, the week’s top performers were NICO, which advanced +8.82%, KA, which gained +4.55%, and DSE, which rose +4.23%.

On the losing side, AFRIPRISE declined -6.67%, TBL fell -5.46%, and TTP slipped -5.13%.

KCB, MCB, MKCB, NMB, and TOL have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 750 700 -6.67% CRDB 2,840 2,820 -0.70% DCB 400 380 -5.00% DSE 6,140 6,400 +4.23% EABL 5,400 5,480 +1.48% JATU 200 200 0.00% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 110 115 +4.55% KCB 2,100 2,050 -2.38% MBP 1,930 1,900 -1.55% MCB 365 350 -4.11% MKCB 3,580 3,500 -2.23% MUCOBA 400 380 -5.00% NICO 3,400 3,700 +8.82% NMB 1,820 1,790 -1.65% NMG 280 285 +1.79% PAL 290 300 +3.45% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,450 2,490 +1.63% TBL 10,260 9,700 -5.46% TCC 14,250 14,010 -1.68% TCCL 4,350 4,330 -0.46% TOL 1,470 1,400 -4.76% TPCC 5,780 5,760 -0.35% TTP 390 370 -5.13% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 1,250 1,260 +0.80% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 163.38 billion across 223 deals, a surge of +38.12% compared to Week 44 of 2026’s TZS 118.29 billion.

The yield curve flattened as the 5-year tenor rose 54.1 basis points while the 25-year tenor eased -31.0 basis points, compressing the spread between short and long maturities.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where yields fell -148.4 basis points to settle at 10.8313%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 6th November 2026 Weighted Average Yield 30th October 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 11.2451% 11.3158% 10.7748% +54.1 23 14.6742 10Y n/a n/a 10.6542% n/a 0 n/a 15Y 12.9486% 10.8313% 12.3158% -148.4 6 0.1587 20Y 13.5516% 10.7623% 10.9380% -17.6 61 38.9442 25Y 12.7759% 10.4353% 10.7451% -31.0 128 109.4975

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