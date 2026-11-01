Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 44 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +147.30% to TZS 41.66 Billion as NMG (+30.23%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 44 of 2026, spanning October 26th to October 30th, equity turnover surged +147.30% compared with Week 43 of 2026, with NMG (+30.23%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 23rd October 2026 (Week 43 of 2026 closing day) and 30th October 2026 (Week 44 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 41.66 billion, a surge of +147.30% compared to Week 43 of 2026’s TZS 16.85 billion.

A total of 18,522,653 shares changed hands across 18,746 deals, a surge of +100.01% versus Week 43 of 2026’s 9,260,962 shares.

NMB led all counters by volume with 11,705,243 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 21.30 billion.

CRDB, NMB, NICO, and VODA have been persistent fixtures in the top five turnover counters across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 2.28 billion on volume of 9,745,765 units, a +339.28% increase versus Week 43 of 2026’s TZS 519.30 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,430 1,390 -2.80% VERTEX-ETF 310 315 +1.61% ZAN TIMIZA ETF 105 120 +14.29%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 93.04% of buying and 31.44% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 6.96% and 68.56% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 9,718,805 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 93.04% 6.96% 31.44% 68.56% -9,718,805

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 38,567.91 billion, a -2.53% change versus Week 43 of 2026’s TZS 39,569.88 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 26,742.63 billion, reflecting a -2.75% change from Week 43 of 2026.

Measure 23rd October 2026 (TZS billion) 30th October 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 39,569.88 38,567.91 -2.53% Domestic Market Capitalisation 27,499.03 26,742.63 -2.75% ETF Market Capitalisation 243.47 239.12 -1.79%

Indexes

Three of the five tracked indices closed lower compared to Week 43 of 2026, with Banks, Finance & Investment registering the sharpest move at -4.49%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -2.53%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) declined -2.75%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) dropped -4.49%, while Industrial & Allied (IA) edged up +0.81% and Commercial Services (CS) gained +0.19%.

The DSEI and BI have now each fallen for four consecutive weeks, while IA has posted gains for three straight weeks.

Index Closing Value 23rd October 2026 Closing Value 30th October 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,539.27 4,424.33 -2.53% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 10,114.38 9,836.17 -2.75% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,286.69 5,329.55 +0.81% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 22,436.18 21,428.71 -4.49% Commercial Services (CS) 3,469.51 3,476.20 +0.19%

Stock Performances

NMG led all advancers with a gain of +30.23%, followed by PAL at +5.45% and TTP at +4.00%, all measured against Week 43 of 2026.

On the losing side, USL retreated -16.67%, MBP fell -8.96%, and NMB declined -6.67% over the same period.

TCC and TCCL have each recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks.

EABL, KCB, MCB, NICO, NMB, and TOL have each posted losses for at least three consecutive weeks.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 750 750 0.00% CRDB 2,900 2,840 -2.07% DCB 390 400 +2.56% DSE 6,100 6,140 +0.66% EABL 5,500 5,400 -1.82% JATU 200 200 0.00% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 115 110 -4.35% KCB 2,150 2,100 -2.33% MBP 2,120 1,930 -8.96% MCB 370 365 -1.35% MKCB 3,660 3,580 -2.19% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 3,420 3,400 -0.58% NMB 1,950 1,820 -6.67% NMG 215 280 +30.23% PAL 275 290 +5.45% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,360 2,450 +3.81% TBL 10,300 10,260 -0.39% TCC 14,000 14,250 +1.79% TCCL 4,200 4,350 +3.57% TOL 1,540 1,470 -4.55% TPCC 5,710 5,780 +1.23% TTP 375 390 +4.00% USL 30 25 -16.67% VODA 1,250 1,250 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 118.29 billion across 178 deals, a sharp decline of -23.74% compared to Week 43 of 2026’s TZS 155.12 billion.

The yield curve flattened as the 5-year tenor rose +52.2 basis points while the 25-year tenor eased -4.8 basis points, compressing the spread between short and long maturities.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where yields surged +218.2 basis points to reach 12.3158%, the steepest single-tenor shift across the curve.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 30th October 2026 Weighted Average Yield 23rd October 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 12.9973% 10.7748% 10.2524% +52.2 9 20.0595 10Y 10.5086% 10.6542% 10.8213% -16.7 4 3.0323 15Y 12.2997% 12.3158% 10.1336% +218.2 8 0.4313 20Y 14.0715% 10.9380% 11.2239% -28.6 48 36.2251 25Y 13.5293% 10.7451% 10.7932% -4.8 101 27.4041

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