Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +30.16% to TZS 16.85 Billion as TCCL (+5.00%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 43 of 2026, spanning October 19th to October 23rd, equity turnover surged +30.16% against Week 42 of 2026, with TCCL (+5.00%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 16th October 2026 (Week 42 of 2026 closing day) and 23rd October 2026 (Week 43 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 16.85 billion, a surge of +30.16% compared to Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 12.94 billion.

A total of 9,260,962 shares changed hands across 18,105 deals, a surge of +74.89% versus Week 42 of 2026’s 5,295,373 shares.

NMB led all counters by volume with 3,527,053 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 6.81 billion.

CRDB, NMB, VODA, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 519.30 million on volume of 1,143,743 units, a -28.54% decline versus Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 726.74 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 16th October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,450 1,430 -1.38% VERTEX-ETF 315 310 -1.59%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 95.80% of buying and 74.72% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 4.20% and 25.28% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,337,678 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 95.80% 4.20% 74.72% 25.28% -1,337,678

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 39,569.88 billion, a -0.73% change versus Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 39,861.61 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 27,499.03 billion, a +0.35% change versus Week 42 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation settled at TZS 243.47 billion, a -1.71% decline from the prior week, a move material enough to note given its magnitude.

Measure 16th October 2026 (TZS billion) 23rd October 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 39,861.61 39,569.88 -0.73% Domestic Market Capitalisation 27,403.22 27,499.03 +0.35% ETF Market Capitalisation 247.71 243.47 -1.71%

Indexes

Three of the five indices closed lower compared with Week 42 of 2026, with Industrial & Allied posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -0.73%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.35%, Industrial & Allied (IA) advanced +3.21%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) slipped -0.16%, and Commercial Services (CS) declined -2.48%.

Both the DSEI and the BI index have now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 16th October 2026 Closing Value 23rd October 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,572.74 4,539.27 -0.73% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 10,079.13 10,114.38 +0.35% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,122.17 5,286.69 +3.21% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 22,471.84 22,436.18 -0.16% Commercial Services (CS) 3,557.70 3,469.51 -2.48%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 42 of 2026, the week’s strongest performers were TCCL, which advanced +5.00%, TBL, which gained +4.99%, and MBP, which rose +4.43%.

On the other side of the ledger, NMG was the steepest decliner, falling -29.51%, followed by JATU, which shed -13.04%, and TTP, which dropped -10.71%.

TCC has now recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks, sustaining its position among the market’s most consistent advancers.

NMB and TTP have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, pointing to sustained selling pressure in both counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 16th October 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 725 750 +3.45% CRDB 2,830 2,900 +2.47% DCB 395 390 -1.27% DSE 6,170 6,100 -1.13% EABL 5,820 5,500 -5.50% JATU 230 200 -13.04% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 120 115 -4.17% KCB 2,180 2,150 -1.38% MBP 2,030 2,120 +4.43% MCB 375 370 -1.33% MKCB 3,820 3,660 -4.19% MUCOBA 415 400 -3.61% NICO 3,580 3,420 -4.47% NMB 1,990 1,950 -2.01% NMG 305 215 -29.51% PAL 300 275 -8.33% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,450 2,360 -3.67% TBL 9,810 10,300 +4.99% TCC 13,510 14,000 +3.63% TCCL 4,000 4,200 +5.00% TOL 1,680 1,540 -8.33% TPCC 5,820 5,710 -1.89% TTP 420 375 -10.71% USL 30 30 0.00% VODA 1,280 1,250 -2.34% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 155.12 billion across 162 deals, a strong increase of +17.03% compared to Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 132.55 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year yield rising 23.2 basis points while the 25-year yield edged down -1.9 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 20-year tenor, where the yield fell -86.3 basis points to settle at 10.7932%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 23rd October 2026 Weighted Average Yield 16th October 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.2520% 10.2524% 10.0202% +23.2 9 10.0566 10Y 11.2522% 10.8213% — — 2 5.0050 15Y 12.3604% 10.1336% 10.3641% -23.1 9 32.7451 20Y 13.9464% 11.2239% 12.0873% -86.3 12 10.9070 25Y 13.3895% 10.7932% 10.8124% -1.9 120 71.8407

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