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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +30.16% to TZS 16.85 Billion as TCCL (+5.00%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Equity turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange climbed +30.16% to TZS 16.85 billion during the week of October 19th to October 23rd, 2026, with 9,260,962 shares changing hands across 18,105 deals. TCCL (+5.00%), TBL (+4.99%), and MBP (+4.43%) ranked among the top gainers, while NMG (-29.51%), JATU (-13.04%), and TTP (-10.71%) led declines. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 39,569.88 billion, with the DSEI edging -0.73% as the Industrial & Allied index advanced +3.21%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 155.12 billion, rising +17.03% week on week.
October 24, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 43 of 2026, spanning October 19th to October 23rd, equity turnover surged +30.16% against Week 42 of 2026, with TCCL (+5.00%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 16th October 2026 (Week 42 of 2026 closing day) and 23rd October 2026 (Week 43 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 16.85 billion, a surge of +30.16% compared to Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 12.94 billion.

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A total of 9,260,962 shares changed hands across 18,105 deals, a surge of +74.89% versus Week 42 of 2026’s 5,295,373 shares.

NMB led all counters by volume with 3,527,053 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 6.81 billion.

CRDB, NMB, VODA, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 519.30 million on volume of 1,143,743 units, a -28.54% decline versus Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 726.74 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 16th October 2026Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,4501,430-1.38%
VERTEX-ETF315310-1.59%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 95.80% of buying and 74.72% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 4.20% and 25.28% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,337,678 for the week.

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This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
95.80%4.20%74.72%25.28%-1,337,678

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 39,569.88 billion, a -0.73% change versus Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 39,861.61 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 27,499.03 billion, a +0.35% change versus Week 42 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation settled at TZS 243.47 billion, a -1.71% decline from the prior week, a move material enough to note given its magnitude.

Measure16th October 2026 (TZS billion)23rd October 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation39,861.6139,569.88-0.73%
Domestic Market Capitalisation27,403.2227,499.03+0.35%
ETF Market Capitalisation247.71243.47-1.71%

Indexes

Three of the five indices closed lower compared with Week 42 of 2026, with Industrial & Allied posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -0.73%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +0.35%, Industrial & Allied (IA) advanced +3.21%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) slipped -0.16%, and Commercial Services (CS) declined -2.48%.

Both the DSEI and the BI index have now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 16th October 2026Closing Value 23rd October 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,572.744,539.27-0.73%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)10,079.1310,114.38+0.35%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,122.175,286.69+3.21%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)22,471.8422,436.18-0.16%
Commercial Services (CS)3,557.703,469.51-2.48%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 42 of 2026, the week’s strongest performers were TCCL, which advanced +5.00%, TBL, which gained +4.99%, and MBP, which rose +4.43%.

On the other side of the ledger, NMG was the steepest decliner, falling -29.51%, followed by JATU, which shed -13.04%, and TTP, which dropped -10.71%.

TCC has now recorded gains for at least three consecutive weeks, sustaining its position among the market’s most consistent advancers.

NMB and TTP have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, pointing to sustained selling pressure in both counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 16th October 2026Closing Price (TZS) 23rd October 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE725750+3.45%
CRDB2,8302,900+2.47%
DCB395390-1.27%
DSE6,1706,100-1.13%
EABL5,8205,500-5.50%
JATU230200-13.04%
JHL8,7008,7000.00%
KA120115-4.17%
KCB2,1802,150-1.38%
MBP2,0302,120+4.43%
MCB375370-1.33%
MKCB3,8203,660-4.19%
MUCOBA415400-3.61%
NICO3,5803,420-4.47%
NMB1,9901,950-2.01%
NMG305215-29.51%
PAL300275-8.33%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,4502,360-3.67%
TBL9,81010,300+4.99%
TCC13,51014,000+3.63%
TCCL4,0004,200+5.00%
TOL1,6801,540-8.33%
TPCC5,8205,710-1.89%
TTP420375-10.71%
USL30300.00%
VODA1,2801,250-2.34%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 155.12 billion across 162 deals, a strong increase of +17.03% compared to Week 42 of 2026’s TZS 132.55 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year yield rising 23.2 basis points while the 25-year yield edged down -1.9 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 20-year tenor, where the yield fell -86.3 basis points to settle at 10.7932%.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 23rd October 2026Weighted Average Yield 16th October 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y10.2520%10.2524%10.0202%+23.2910.0566
10Y11.2522%10.8213%25.0050
15Y12.3604%10.1336%10.3641%-23.1932.7451
20Y13.9464%11.2239%12.0873%-86.31210.9070
25Y13.3895%10.7932%10.8124%-1.912071.8407

Want to know more about Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our upcoming Capital Markets Guide covers the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), listed companies, bonds, and private equity, plus the regulatory framework for investing in Tanzania’s capital markets.

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