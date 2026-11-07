Tanzania Plans 26 Industrial Parks in 2026/27 to Support Industrialisation

Tanzania plans to establish 26 industrial parks across the country during the 2026/27 financial year, as part of efforts to expand manufacturing, value addition and investment opportunities.

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) plans to develop the parks in various regions, according to Director General Gilead Teri, who presented the authority’s priorities at a recent meeting with editors in Dar es Salaam.

Teri said the parks would help investors establish businesses closer to sources of raw materials and markets.

TISEZA is also prioritising the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), particularly in Bagamoyo, Kwala and Nala, while continuing preparations to operationalise free zones on the mainland in 2027.

The authority plans to widen access to investment opportunities for smaller businesses, including small-scale coffee and cashew processors, cooperatives, and home-based enterprises, who may not have the financial capacity or production scale of larger investors

TISEZA also plans to run a nationwide investment promotion campaign under the slogan “Mwekezaji ni Mfalme” (the investor is king) aimed at raising investor awareness and encouraging more businesses to establish or expand their operations in Tanzania.

The government launched five strategic SEZs in August 2025: Nala, Kwala, Buzwagi, Bagamoyo Eco-Maritime City Phase I and the Benjamin William Mkapa SEZ expansion.

TISEZA identifies manufacturing, agriculture, trade, tourism, mining, and forestry among the activities covered by the country’s SEZ framework.

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