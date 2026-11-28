Tanzania is set to deploy geospatial science and artificial intelligence (AI) to modernize land surveying and raise the efficiency of land administration.

The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, said this when opening the Tanzania Surveyors Congress and the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Institute of Surveyors of Tanzania (IST) in Mwanza recently.

Mmuya said using geospatial science and AI to search for, collect and analyse geospatial data would improve land surveying, increase efficiency and spur innovation in line with global technological developments.

He noted that the technologies are important for strengthening land surveying and management systems to meet current and future needs.

Mmuya added that the congress theme reflects the directives of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the direction of the National Development Vision 2050, which calls for science, technology and innovation to accelerate development across the country’s sectors.

He urged surveyors to keep pace with technological change by using modern knowledge and systems to process geospatial information for accurate decisions in land surveying and management.

This year’s congress was held under the theme “Geospatial Science, Artificial Intelligence and Modern Land Surveying: Spurring Innovation for the National Development Vision 2050.”

Integrated Land Management Information System

The move builds on Tanzania’s existing drive to digitize land administration through the Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMIS), the country’s flagship system for digitizing the entire land administration workflow.

ILMIS emerged from World Bank-backed reforms, with the Private Sector and Competitiveness Project supporting the establishment of the system and the basics for a modern geodetic reference infrastructure, while its rollout supported the decentralization of land services.

Tanzania has since expanded the effort into a national ILMIS and modern geodetic reference infrastructure covering the country, established under the World Bank-backed Land Tenure Improvement Project.

Under this programme the government is building a national land database and digitizing valuation and planning services to improve access and reduce land disputes.

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