Tanzania’s financial markets closed the week to 20 November 2026 with the shilling depreciating 0.61% against the US dollar to close at TZS 2,660.71, from TZS 2,644.49 at the end of the previous week.

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) released the figures on 24 November 2026 in the thirteenth issue of its Domestic Financial Markets Weekly Report, a publication it now issues every week.

The report brings together foreign exchange market, money market and government securities data for the week of 16 to 20 November 2026 in a single release, alongside charts of monthly and fiscal-year trends.

Government Securities

The Treasury bills auction No. 1210, held on 18 November 2026, offered the 35, 91, 182 and 364-day tenors and attracted 78 bids, of which 68 were successful.

Investors tendered TZS 421.09 billion against an offered amount of TZS 388.70 billion, an oversubscription of TZS 32.39 billion, with the total amount allotted reaching TZS 326.70 billion.

The weighted average yields came in at 3.8897% for the 35-day tenor, 4.1788% for the 91-day, 5.5797% for the 182-day and 6.2547% for the 364-day tenor.

The 35-day tenor drew the strongest demand at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51x, while the 364-day tenor was the only one undersubscribed, covering just 0.63x of its offer.

Banks accounted for the entirety of the auction, submitting 100.00% of subscriptions and taking 100.00% of the TZS 326.70 billion allotted across the four tenors.

Outstanding Government Securities stood at TZS 34,560.88 billion, comprising Treasury bonds worth TZS 31,053.38 billion, or 89.85% of the total, and Treasury bills worth TZS 3,507.51 billion, or 10.15%.

Banks held the largest share of that stock at 33.90%, worth TZS 11,717.61 billion, followed by Pension Funds at 30.03%, worth TZS 10,378.50 billion.

Retail Investors held 17.87% worth TZS 6,175.32 billion, Collective Investment Schemes and other official entities 8.07% worth TZS 2,790.40 billion, and Insurance Companies 7.32% worth TZS 2,528.66 billion.

The Bank onboarded 4,873 new clients in the current fiscal year, lifting the total number of registered clients in government securities to 36,375.

The next government securities auction is scheduled for Wednesday 25 November 2026, when a 15-year Treasury bond will be offered in line with the issuance calendar.

Foreign Exchange Market

Turnover on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) rose sharply to USD 86.15 million from USD 54.20 million a week earlier, a near 59% increase over the period.

Retail foreign exchange transactions increased to USD 607.14 million from USD 544.68 million, with Trade, Oil & Energy and Agriculture the largest contributing sectors for the week.

Trade accounted for the largest share of retail turnover at USD 153.58 million, followed by Oil & Energy at USD 93.37 million and Agriculture at USD 78.03 million, together representing USD 324.98 million.

Oil & Energy sector turnover climbed to USD 93.37 million from USD 59.12 million a week earlier, driven by sales of USD 86.37 million against purchases of USD 7.00 million.

Over the past month, daily retail foreign exchange transactions averaged USD 136.94 million, with sales averaging USD 65.91 million and purchases averaging USD 71.03 million.

Against other currencies the shilling closed at TZS 3,499.64 to the British Pound Sterling, TZS 2,925.72 to the Euro, TZS 399.10 to the Chinese Yuan and TZS 20.4356 to the Kenyan Shilling.

Money Market

The Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) 7-day Weighted Average Rate (WAR) closed the week at 6.36%, up from 6.34% recorded at the close of the previous week.

Total 7-day trading volume declined to TZS 678.80 billion from TZS 817.65 billion recorded in the preceding week, according to the report.

The 7-day weekly WAR averaged 6.31%, sitting 6 basis points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR) of 6.25% and inside the corridor of 4.75% to 7.75%.

The Bank injected TZS 834.30 billion through 7-day reverse repurchase agreements at the CBR of 6.25%, up from TZS 809.00 billion injected in the preceding week.

Bank of Tanzania Monetary Policy Framework

The Bank of Tanzania shifted to an interest rate based monetary policy framework in January 2024, moving away from the earlier monetary targeting regime built around reserve money.

Within this framework the Central Bank Rate functions as the policy rate, while the 7-day interbank cash market rate serves as the operating target the Bank guides towards it.

Its toolkit spans repurchase agreements, 35-day and 91-day Treasury bills, the statutory minimum reserve requirement, and the purchase or sale of foreign currency on the interbank market.

The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the CBR at 6.25% for the fourth quarter of 2026, with GDP growth projected at 7.2% over the quarter.

Want to know more about Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our upcoming Capital Markets Guide covers the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), listed companies, bonds, and private equity, plus the regulatory framework for investing in Tanzania’s capital markets. Learn More

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form. Download Free OverviewGet the Full Edition for Free