The TOL Gases rights issue listing on 17 November 2026 added 11,501,193 new shares in the industrial and medical gases producer to the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

The listing increased TOL Gases PLC’s outstanding ordinary shares to 69,007,156, with the new shares trading under its existing ticker, TOL, and the rights issue raising gross proceeds of TZS 8.17 billion (± USD 3.09 million).

TOL Gases plans to use the proceeds primarily to help pay for the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of its new Kyejo II carbon dioxide plant, as well as related infrastructure and logistics.

The company estimates the project will cost TZS 15.7 billion (± USD 5.93 million) and expects to commission the plant in the second quarter of 2027.

The company offered one new share at TZS 710 (± USD 0.27) for every five shares held on 14 September 2026.

The offer closed on 8 October 2026 and was 129.4% subscribed, with applications totalling TZS 10.57 billion (± USD 3.99 million).

Applicants received their full entitlement and 34.4% of the additional shares they requested, and the company set 13 November 2026 as the refund date for unallocated shares.

TOL closed at TZS 1,060 (± USD 0.40) on the day the new shares listed, down 14.52% from TZS 1,240 (± USD 0.47) on 16 November.

Managing Director Daniel Warungu said the project was part of the company’s 2025 to 2029 growth strategy and that limited production capacity was constraining its ability to meet demand.

About TOL Gases

TOL Gases traces its origins to 1950, when it began as a branch of South Africa’s African Oxygen and Acetylene Company.

The company, then known as Tanzania Oxygen Limited, became the first to list on the DSE on 15 April 1998, when the exchange began trading.

The listing was part of the Tanzanian government’s privatisation programme, under which shares in the state-owned company were offered to public investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) made 7.5 million shares available at TZS 500 (± USD 0.75) per share. The shares closed their first trading day at TZS 510 (± USD 0.77), and TZS 1,240 (± USD 0.47) on 16 November 2026.

TOL paid a dividend of TZS 50 (± USD 0.02) per share in 2023 for the 2022 financial year, declared no dividend for 2023 or 2024, and its board recommended retaining earnings for 2025.

Revenue rose 3% to TZS 31.15 billion (± USD 11.72 million) in 2025 and net profit rose 92.6% to TZS 3.98 billion (± USD 1.50 million), supported by higher industrial gas sales and stronger export sales.

In the first half of 2026, TOL Gases recorded revenue of TZS 14.20 billion (± USD 5.38 million), down 2.6% from a year earlier, while profit before tax fell 26.7% to TZS 1.91 billion (± USD 0.72 million), based on the figures reported for the first and second quarters.

The company is preparing to bring a new air separation unit into service that would raise its oxygen and nitrogen production capacity from seven to 20 tonnes per day.

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