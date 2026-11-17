The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) signed a USD 997,000 grant with Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise (ACRE Africa) to expand agricultural insurance for smallholder farmers in Tanzania.

The project targets 300,000 farmers across 15 regions, with a focus on women and young farmers.

It combines the grant from the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI) with a USD 437,000 in-kind contribution from ACRE Africa, bringing total project financing to about USD 1.43 million.

The Bridging the Agricultural Risk Protection Gap to Scale Climate Smart Insurance Project will offer climate risk cover alongside technology and tailored financial services, with digital systems for farmer registration, premium collection, monitoring, and claims processing.

Community-based agents and partners including financial institutions, farm input suppliers and buyers of agricultural produce will distribute the services.

Alex Mubiru, Director General of the AfDB’s East Africa Regional Office, and Ewan Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of ACRE Africa, signed the agreement on 28 October 2026 at the bank’s regional office in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mubiru said the partnership would help farmers protect their livelihoods against rising climate risks and use digital finance to reach people underserved by conventional financial services.

“By combining insurance with data analytics, we support stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to make informed decisions,” Wheeler said.

ACRE Africa is headquartered in Kenya and has offices in six African countries, including Tanzania, where its registered agent, ACRE Tanzania Insurance Agency Limited, began operating in 2015 and develops and distributes agricultural microinsurance.

The Tanzania Agriculture Insurance Consortium was launched in Tabora in July 2023, initially covering tobacco, with plans to extend coverage to other crops, livestock, fisheries, and forestry.

Want to know more about Agriculture in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Agriculture, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form. Download Free OverviewGet the Full Edition for Free