Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 46 of 2026: Equity Turnover Slips -3.76% to TZS 36.02 Billion as MBP (+5.26%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 46 of 2026, spanning November 9th to November 13th, equity turnover declined -3.76% compared to Week 45 of 2026, with MBP (+5.26%) emerging as the week’s top-performing stock.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 6th November 2026 (Week 45 of 2026 closing day) and 13th November 2026 (Week 46 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 36.02 billion, a decline of -3.76% compared to Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 37.43 billion.

A total of 17,797,143 shares changed hands across 14,213 deals, a sharp decline of -10.21% versus Week 45 of 2026’s 19,819,879 shares.

VODA led all counters by volume with 10,484,891 shares traded, while VODA dominated by turnover, generating TZS 13.57 billion.

CRDB, NMB, VODA, and TBL have remained consistent features among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.25 billion on volume of 6,644,245 units, a +47.84% increase versus Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 842.20 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,360 1,360 0.00% VERTEX-ETF 305 300 -1.64% ZAN TIMIZA ETF 120 120 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 79.82% of buying and 42.52% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 20.18% and 57.48% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,080,583 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 79.82% 20.18% 42.52% 57.48% -5,080,583

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 46 of 2026 at TZS 37,720.66 billion, a -1.10% change versus Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 38,139.04 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 25,879.80 billion, reflecting a -1.86% decline compared with Week 45 of 2026.

Measure 6th November 2026 (TZS billion) 13th November 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 38,139.04 37,720.66 -1.10% Domestic Market Capitalisation 26,369.66 25,879.80 -1.86% ETF Market Capitalisation 234.03 233.76 -0.12%

Indexes

Three of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed lower compared to Week 45 of 2026, with the Banks, Finance & Investment index registering the sharpest movement at -3.14%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) declined -1.10%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell -1.86%, the Industrial & Allied index edged up +0.14%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index (BI) dropped -3.14%, and the Commercial Services index rose +1.29%.

The DSEI and BI have now posted losses for four consecutive weeks, while the TSI has fallen for three straight weeks; the Commercial Services index, by contrast, has extended its winning run to three consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 6th November 2026 Closing Value 13th November 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,375.13 4,327.13 -1.10% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 9,698.99 9,518.80 -1.86% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,162.13 5,169.38 +0.14% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 21,186.31 20,521.80 -3.14% Commercial Services (CS) 3,506.34 3,551.57 +1.29%

Stock Performances

MBP and MUCOBA led all advancers, each climbing +5.26% from Week 45 of 2026, followed by NMG with a gain of +1.75%.

On the losing side, TTP suffered the steepest decline at -17.57%, with JATU falling -12.50% and PAL retreating -10.00%.

NMG has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, extending its recent upward run.

CRDB, MCB, NMB, and TOL have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 700 690 -1.43% CRDB 2,820 2,780 -1.42% DCB 380 355 -6.58% DSE 6,400 6,290 -1.72% EABL 5,480 5,530 +0.91% JATU 200 175 -12.50% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 115 110 -4.35% KCB 2,050 2,070 +0.98% MBP 1,900 2,000 +5.26% MCB 350 330 -5.71% MKCB 3,500 3,500 0.00% MUCOBA 380 400 +5.26% NICO 3,700 3,340 -9.73% NMB 1,790 1,710 -4.47% NMG 285 290 +1.75% PAL 300 270 -10.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,490 2,440 -2.01% TBL 9,700 9,850 +1.55% TCC 14,010 14,100 +0.64% TCCL 4,330 4,360 +0.69% TOL 1,400 1,300 -7.14% TPCC 5,760 5,550 -3.65% TTP 370 305 -17.57% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 1,260 1,280 +1.59% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 158.70 billion across 103 deals, a decline of -2.86% compared to Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 163.38 billion.

The yield curve steepened, with the 5-year yield falling -125.7 basis points while the 25-year yield edged up +10.7 basis points.

The sharpest move came at the short end, where the 5-year tenor closed at a yield of 10.0584%, down -125.7 basis points on the week.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 13th November 2026 Weighted Average Yield 6th November 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.3188% 10.0584% 11.3158% -125.7 9 5.2330 10Y n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a 15Y 12.2501% 10.0387% 10.8313% -79.3 3 15.0010 20Y 12.6198% 10.3363% 10.7623% -42.6 35 75.0180 25Y 12.8571% 10.5420% 10.4353% +10.7 54 61.9375

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