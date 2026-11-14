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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 46 of 2026: Equity Turnover Slips -3.76% to TZS 36.02 Billion as MBP (+5.26%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover slipped -3.76% to TZS 36.02 billion during Week 46 of 2026, with 17,797,143 shares changing hands across 14,213 deals. MBP and MUCOBA each advanced +5.26% to lead all gainers, while TTP dropped -17.57% and JATU fell -12.50% among the week’s top losers. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 37,720.66 billion, as the DSEI declined -1.10% and the Banks, Finance & Investment index retreated -3.14%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 158.70 billion, easing -2.86% week on week.
November 14, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 46 of 2026, spanning November 9th to November 13th, equity turnover declined -3.76% compared to Week 45 of 2026, with MBP (+5.26%) emerging as the week’s top-performing stock.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 6th November 2026 (Week 45 of 2026 closing day) and 13th November 2026 (Week 46 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 36.02 billion, a decline of -3.76% compared to Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 37.43 billion.

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A total of 17,797,143 shares changed hands across 14,213 deals, a sharp decline of -10.21% versus Week 45 of 2026’s 19,819,879 shares.

VODA led all counters by volume with 10,484,891 shares traded, while VODA dominated by turnover, generating TZS 13.57 billion.

CRDB, NMB, VODA, and TBL have remained consistent features among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.25 billion on volume of 6,644,245 units, a +47.84% increase versus Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 842.20 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,3601,3600.00%
VERTEX-ETF305300-1.64%
ZAN TIMIZA ETF1201200.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 79.82% of buying and 42.52% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 20.18% and 57.48% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,080,583 for the week.

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This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
79.82%20.18%42.52%57.48%-5,080,583

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 46 of 2026 at TZS 37,720.66 billion, a -1.10% change versus Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 38,139.04 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 25,879.80 billion, reflecting a -1.86% decline compared with Week 45 of 2026.

Measure6th November 2026 (TZS billion)13th November 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation38,139.0437,720.66-1.10%
Domestic Market Capitalisation26,369.6625,879.80-1.86%
ETF Market Capitalisation234.03233.76-0.12%

Indexes

Three of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed lower compared to Week 45 of 2026, with the Banks, Finance & Investment index registering the sharpest movement at -3.14%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) declined -1.10%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell -1.86%, the Industrial & Allied index edged up +0.14%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index (BI) dropped -3.14%, and the Commercial Services index rose +1.29%.

The DSEI and BI have now posted losses for four consecutive weeks, while the TSI has fallen for three straight weeks; the Commercial Services index, by contrast, has extended its winning run to three consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 6th November 2026Closing Value 13th November 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,375.134,327.13-1.10%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)9,698.999,518.80-1.86%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,162.135,169.38+0.14%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)21,186.3120,521.80-3.14%
Commercial Services (CS)3,506.343,551.57+1.29%

Stock Performances

MBP and MUCOBA led all advancers, each climbing +5.26% from Week 45 of 2026, followed by NMG with a gain of +1.75%.

On the losing side, TTP suffered the steepest decline at -17.57%, with JATU falling -12.50% and PAL retreating -10.00%.

NMG has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, extending its recent upward run.

CRDB, MCB, NMB, and TOL have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 6th November 2026Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE700690-1.43%
CRDB2,8202,780-1.42%
DCB380355-6.58%
DSE6,4006,290-1.72%
EABL5,4805,530+0.91%
JATU200175-12.50%
JHL8,7008,7000.00%
KA115110-4.35%
KCB2,0502,070+0.98%
MBP1,9002,000+5.26%
MCB350330-5.71%
MKCB3,5003,5000.00%
MUCOBA380400+5.26%
NICO3,7003,340-9.73%
NMB1,7901,710-4.47%
NMG285290+1.75%
PAL300270-10.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,4902,440-2.01%
TBL9,7009,850+1.55%
TCC14,01014,100+0.64%
TCCL4,3304,360+0.69%
TOL1,4001,300-7.14%
TPCC5,7605,550-3.65%
TTP370305-17.57%
USL25250.00%
VODA1,2601,280+1.59%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 158.70 billion across 103 deals, a decline of -2.86% compared to Week 45 of 2026’s TZS 163.38 billion.

The yield curve steepened, with the 5-year yield falling -125.7 basis points while the 25-year yield edged up +10.7 basis points.

The sharpest move came at the short end, where the 5-year tenor closed at a yield of 10.0584%, down -125.7 basis points on the week.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 13th November 2026Weighted Average Yield 6th November 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y10.3188%10.0584%11.3158%-125.795.2330
10Yn/an/an/an/a0n/a
15Y12.2501%10.0387%10.8313%-79.3315.0010
20Y12.6198%10.3363%10.7623%-42.63575.0180
25Y12.8571%10.5420%10.4353%+10.75461.9375

Want to know more about Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our upcoming Capital Markets Guide covers the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), listed companies, bonds, and private equity, plus the regulatory framework for investing in Tanzania’s capital markets.

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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition, which includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data and sources, is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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