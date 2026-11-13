17 PPP Projects Open in Tanga to Investors in Transport, Trade, Tourism, Livestock, Agriculture, and Mining

The Tanga Region has opened 17 public-private partnership (PPP) projects to private investors in transport, trade, tourism, livestock, agriculture, and mining.

The projects were presented at the Tanga PPP Economic Forum on 12 November 2026, jointly organised by the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) and the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC).

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of PPPC, David Kafulila, and the Executive Director of TNCC, Oscar Kisanga, explained that under the 2023 amendments to the PPP Act, projects below USD 20 million (around TZS 50 billion) no longer need approval from the national PPP Board, as decisions now rest with council directors.

Kafulila added that the government can co-finance capital costs through viability gap funding, making economically important projects commercially viable for private investors.

He noted that no PPP agreement was signed in the 13 years before the 2023 reforms, compared with 10 signed contracts in the three years since, while certified PPP experts rose from 5 to 265.

Kafulila also announced that PPPC will fund the preparation of a dedicated PPP strategy for Tanga Region.

He highlighted a road project under PPP announced by the Ministry of Works, which has drawn investor interest and is undergoing screening and due diligence.

He also proposed a study on bringing Tanga’s sisal estates into the PPP pipeline, given the region’s historical position in the global sisal market.

17 Projects With Title Deeds

According to the PPPC Tanga pipeline document, 19 projects were identified, and 17 were shortlisted after screening for title deeds, commercial, economic, and political viability, and access to roads, water, electricity, and telecoms.

All 17 shortlisted projects hold title deeds, with 10 greenfield, 6 brownfield, and 1 yellowfield project.

The largest is the Pongwe Dry Port in Tanga City on 595,785 square metres, alongside the Horohoro Parking Lots (20,234.28 square metres) in Mkinga, Mombo Bus Stand (19,236 square metres) in Korogwe, and Mkata Lorry Park (24,281.14 square metres) in Handeni.

The transport list also includes the Muheza main bus stand on 14,000 square metres and the Pangani bus stand on 12,276 square metres.

Trade projects include the Dr. Samia Suluhu Business Centre on 40,000 square metres in Tanga City, the yellowfield project, and the Horohoro Border Crop Market on 121,405.69 square metres near the Kenya border.

The other trade projects are the Korogwe Commercial Centre on 3,600 square metres, a business and sports project in Pangani on 2,970 square metres, a modern fish market in Pangani, and the Lushoto Business Centre on 1,069.06 square metres.

The remaining projects are the Tanga City Abattoir on 74,400 square metres, the Tanga City Hotel on 17,800 square metres, a beach hotel in Pangani, a cassava processing mill in Handeni, and a building stone quarry in Handeni on 174,014.83 square metres.

Two mining projects, the Bumbuli Stone Quarry and Mivyasa Mining Extraction in Kilindi, were left out of the shortlist because they lack title deeds.

Details on the region’s economy, infrastructure, key sectors, and investment opportunities are available in the Tanga Region Investment Guide published by TanzaniaInvest.

Port, Road, and City-Centre Redevelopment

The Tanga Regional Commissioner, Dr. Batilda Burian, said Tanga’s contribution to national GDP grew from TZS 6 trillion in 2021/22 to TZS 10.3 trillion, ranking the region 6th nationally.

She explained that the government’s TZS 429.1 billion Tanga Port expansion lifted annual capacity from 750,000 to 3 million tonnes and increased customs revenue at the Horohoro border by 183%.

She also pointed to the proposed Tanga-Handeni-Mafuleta-Singida road PPP, which would shorten the route from Tanga Port to the Lake Zone and Uganda by more than 400 km.

Dr. Burian proposed PPP joint ventures between property owners and developers to build high-rise buildings and shopping malls in Tanga’s city centre without displacing landowners.

She instructed district commissioners and council directors to prepare full feasibility studies and project documents for all local PPP proposals.

Tanzania’s public-private partnership framework is governed by the PPP Act of 2010, amended in 2023, with the PPPC fully operational since January 2024.

By July 2026, 129 PPP projects were at different stages of preparation and implementation, while agreements worth over TZS 8.5 trillion (± USD 3.3 billion) have been signed since 2023 in transport, logistics, urban redevelopment, and cross-border projects.

In the 2026/27 financial year, 10 PPP projects worth TZS 8.6 trillion (± USD 3.2 billion) are under implementation, as the government reviews the PPP Act to improve project preparation and financing.

The government also opened six road projects to private investors under PPP in 2026, including the 246 km Chalinze-Segera-Tanga highway linking the Northern Corridor to Tanga Port.

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