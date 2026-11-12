Tanzania Inflation Eases to 4.2% in October 2026 as Maize, Firewood and Charcoal Prices Fall but Transport Hits 14.9%

Tanzania’s annual headline inflation eased to 4.2% in October 2026, down from 4.3% recorded in September, according to data released on 09th November, 2026, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure is measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which tracks price changes across a fixed basket of 383 goods and services, comprising 132 food and non-alcoholic beverage items and 251 non-food items, collected from all 26 regional headquarters on the Tanzanian mainland.

The overall NCPI rose from 119.63 in October 2025 to 124.71 in October 2026, reflecting a gradual upward trend in the overall price level.

The annual Headline Inflation Rate fluctuated between 3.2% and 4.3% throughout the 12-month period from October 2025 to October 2026, reaching a peak of 4.3% in August and September 2026 before easing to 4.2% in October 2026.

On a monthly basis, the NCPI declined from 125.07 in September 2026 to 124.71 in October 2026, a decrease of 0.3%.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation, the category with the highest weight in the basket at 28.2%, eased to 3.6% year-on-year in October 2026, from 3.9% recorded in September 2026.

On a monthly basis, the index fell from 134.70 in September 2026 to 134.17 in October 2026, a decline of 0.4%.

Food items contributing to the monthly decrease in the overall index included finger millet grains (2.3%), maize grains (1.9%), fresh fish (1.5%), maize flour (1.3%), cooking oil (1.1%), groundnuts (0.6%), fruits (0.5%), rice (0.4%), and sorghum grains (0.2%).

Non-Food Inflation

The inflation rate for all items excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.5% year-on-year in October 2026, down from 4.6% recorded in September 2026.

Non-food items contributing to the monthly decrease in the overall index included firewood (4.8%), charcoal (2.3%), footwear for children (1.1%), household furniture (0.9%), garments for men (0.7%), garments for women (0.4%), television sets (0.3%), garments for infants (0.2%), footwear for women (0.2%), household utensils such as plates, cups and cooking pots (0.2%), and goods and services for personal care (0.1%).

Transport

Transport recorded the highest annual inflation rate among all main groups at 14.9%, with a weight of 14.1% in the NCPI basket.

Its monthly index rose from 137.66 in September 2026 to 137.84 in October 2026, a monthly increase of 0.1%.

Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels

The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels category, the second-largest component of the basket with a weight of 15.1%, recorded annual inflation of 2.3%, with its index falling from 121.47 in September 2026 to 120.58 in October 2026, a monthly decrease of 0.7%.

Clothing and Footwear recorded annual inflation of 1.2%, with its index at 116.54 in October 2026 from 115.17 in October 2025, and a monthly decline of 0.4%.

Restaurants and Accommodation Services

Restaurants and Accommodation Services recorded annual inflation of 2.9%, with its index at 120.74 in October 2026 from 117.37 in October 2025, and essentially no monthly change from 120.79 in September 2026.

Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance

Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance recorded annual inflation of 1.8%, with its index at 119.40 in October 2026 from 117.32 in October 2025, and a monthly decline of 0.5%.

Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services

Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded annual inflation of 3.5%, with its index at 122.19 in October 2026 from 118.09 in October 2025, and no monthly change.

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco recorded annual inflation of 1.1%, with its index at 114.83 in October 2026 from 113.56 in October 2025, and no monthly change.

Health

Health recorded annual inflation of 1.3%, with its index at 111.01 in October 2026 from 109.64 in October 2025, and a monthly decline of 0.1%.

Education Services

Education Services recorded annual inflation of 3.2%, with its index unchanged at 115.55 in October 2026 from September 2026, and an annual rise from 112.00 in October 2025.

Information and Communication

Information and Communication recorded annual inflation of 1.4%, with its index at 107.88 in October 2026 from 106.44 in October 2025, and essentially no monthly change.

Recreation, Sport and Culture

Recreation, Sport and Culture recorded annual inflation of 0.5%, with its index unchanged at 111.70 in October 2026 from September 2026, and an annual rise from 111.15 in October 2025.

Insurance and Financial Services

Insurance and Financial Services recorded the lowest annual inflation among all categories at 0.2%, with its index at 102.51 in October 2026 from 102.33 in October 2025, and a monthly decline of 0.1%.

Core and Supplementary Indices

The Core Inflation Rate, which excludes volatile items such as unprocessed food, energy, and utilities with the exception of maize flour, eased to 4.0% in October 2026, down from 4.1% recorded in September 2026.

The Core Index covers 297 items representing 73.9% of the total NCPI weight and provides policymakers with a more stable measure of underlying price trends.

The Non-Core Index, which captures the more volatile components of the basket, stood at 4.9% year-on-year in October 2026, with a monthly decrease of 0.3%.

The Energy, Fuel and Utilities Index recorded annual inflation of 8.3%, with a monthly decrease of 0.9%.

The Services Index rose by 6.3% year-on-year and declined by 0.1% month-on-month, while the Goods Index recorded annual inflation of 3.1% with a monthly decline of 0.4%.

The Education Services and Products Ancillary to Education Index recorded annual inflation of 1.9%, while the All Items Less Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index rose by 4.5% year-on-year and declined by 0.3% month-on-month.

The next NCPI release, covering November 2026, is scheduled for 08th December, 2026.

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