Tanzania Public-Private Partnership Centre Launches Newsletter: 129 Projects and TZS 170 Trillion PPP Financing Target

The Tanzania Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) has launched the first edition of its newsletter, an August 2026 issue about Tanzania’s public-private partnership programme.

The inaugural issue examines the development of the country’s PPP framework, the Centre’s project pipeline, professional training and Tanzania’s position in global rankings of PPP professionals.

It also discusses how PPPs are expected to contribute to the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan and Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

Newsletter Reports 129 PPP Projects

The newsletter reports that 129 PPP projects had reached different stages of preparation and implementation by July 2026.

Nine projects had reached implementation, three were at the negotiation stage and three were undergoing procurement to identify implementation partners.

A further 21 projects were undergoing full feasibility studies, 44 were at the pre-feasibility stage and 49 had reached the concept-note stage.

The newsletter names the USD 1.4 billion rehabilitation and operation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit system, Dar es Salaam Port concessions, the Kariakoo One-Stop Business Complex and the Kibaha-Chalinze-Morogoro Expressway among projects in the broader pipeline.

The Centre also reports that 410 potential projects had been identified across Tanzania’s 26 regions and 184 local government authorities.

“By July 2026, we had reached a total of 129 projects at various stages of development,” said PPPC Executive Director David Kafulila.

PPP Financing Under FYDP IV and Vision 2050

The newsletter says Tanzania’s Fourth Five-Year Development Plan, covering 2026/27 to 2030/31, requires TZS 477 trillion in investment.

Of this amount, about TZS 334 trillion, or 70%, is expected to come from the private sector.

The issue says TZS 170 trillion of the private-sector contribution is expected to be mobilised through PPPs.

It also discusses the role of private investment in the country’s longer-term development plans, including the goal of building a USD 1 trillion economy by 2050.

Training and Global PPP Rankings

The newsletter reports that 5,127 participants from 184 local government authorities, 123 ministries, departments and agencies, and 70 private companies had received PPP training.

It says more than 200 professionals in Tanzania had obtained the internationally recognised Certified PPP Professional (CP3P) qualification.

According to the issue, Tanzania ranked ninth globally and among Africa’s top three countries in the 2026 APMG International Global CP3P Rankings.

The newsletter also describes PPPC’s work with universities and international partners to develop local expertise in project preparation, financial modelling, procurement and contract management.

From the PPP Act to the Centre’s Operations

The issue traces Tanzania’s PPP programme to the Public-Private Partnership Act enacted in 2010 and the legal establishment of the Centre in 2014.

It says the PPPC became fully operational in January 2024, following a period of institutional and capacity development.

The August 2026 newsletter is available to download as a PDF.

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