Tanzania Records Africa’s Biggest Government Performance Gain Since 2021, Ranks 5th in Africa

Tanzania ranks 5th in Africa and 80th out of 133 countries in the Chandler Good Government Index 2026, and has recorded the largest improvement in overall government performance of any African country since 2021.

The Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2026 is the sixth edition of the index, which CGG publishes from Singapore and which this year added 13 new countries, bringing coverage to 133 nations.

The index scores government capabilities and outcomes using 35 equally weighted indicators grouped into seven pillars: Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Tanzania Pillar Rankings 2026

Tanzania’s best result is in Leadership and Foresight, where it ranks joint 44th globally, followed by Financial Stewardship at 64th, the second-best result in Africa behind Uganda at 63rd.

Tanzania ranks 77th in Attractive Marketplace, joint 85th in Robust Laws and Policies, 87th in Helping People Rise, 91st in Global Influence and Reputation, and joint 100th in Strong Institutions.

Tanzania is the second most improved country in the world in the Robust Laws and Policies pillar since 2021, behind Lithuania and ahead of Albania, Viet Nam, and Indonesia.

In the Helping People Rise pillar, which measures outcomes for citizens, Tanzania is among the top three African countries, behind Mauritius at 56th and Algeria at 77th.

According to CGG, as reported by local media, Tanzania’s overall score has risen each year since 2023, while its global rank has remained between 75th and 81st as more countries have joined the index.

East Africa Rankings

Mauritius leads Africa at 55th globally, followed by Rwanda at 62nd, Botswana at 70th, Morocco at 79th, and Tanzania at 80th, with South Africa 6th in Africa at 85th.

In East Africa, Tanzania ranks ahead of Kenya at 103rd, Uganda at 104th, Ethiopia at 116th, and Mozambique at 124th, and behind only Rwanda.

Africa was the second-best performing region in 2026, with 71% of its countries improving their overall scores compared with 2025, but it remains the lowest-scoring region since the index was launched in 2021.

No African country ranks in the global top 50, and 23 of the 35 African countries in the index rank below 100th.

Between 2025 and 2026, Africa’s average scores improved in six of the seven pillars, with the largest gains in Helping People Rise and Financial Stewardship.

The seven African countries added to the index in 2026 are Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gambia, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, and Togo.

Global Rankings

Singapore holds first place for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Norway, which climbed two places to 2nd, and Denmark at joint 3rd.

Of the 120 countries indexed in 2025, 61% recorded higher overall scores in 2026, the biggest annual improvement since the index began, but only 43% of the 104 countries tracked continuously since 2021 have improved their scores over the six years.

Financial Stewardship recorded the biggest increase in global average score in 2026, ending five years of decline, but it remains the weakest pillar of the index.

Chandler Good Government Index

The CGGI was first published in 2021 by the Chandler Institute of Governance, now part of the Singapore-based Chandler Governance Group, and is described by its publisher as an index developed by government practitioners for government practitioners.

In the Chandler Good Government Index 2025, Tanzania ranked 78th out of 120 countries and was the most improved African country since 2021.