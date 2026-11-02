Tanzania PPP Centre and TanzaniaInvest Partner to Promote Public-Private Partnership Investment Opportunities

The Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) and TanzaniaInvest, the leading platform for investors and businesses in Tanzania, have entered into a partnership to strengthen the dissemination of information on public-private partnership (PPP) projects and investment opportunities in Tanzania.

The partnership aims to improve the flow of information between the PPP Centre and TanzaniaInvest, enabling the Centre’s announcements, project developments, investment opportunities, and other relevant information to reach a wider audience of local and international investors, businesses, financial institutions, and other stakeholders.

Under the cooperation, TanzaniaInvest will expand its coverage of Tanzania’s PPP programme, including projects under preparation and implementation, expressions of interest, tender announcements, regulatory developments, and opportunities for private sector participation in infrastructure and public service delivery.

The partnership will also facilitate the publication and dissemination of information on the PPP framework, investment procedures, and initiatives undertaken by the Centre to promote private sector participation in the development and financing of public infrastructure and services.

Information provided by the PPP Centre will be disseminated through TanzaniaInvest’s website, social media channels, monthly journal, and relevant events in which TanzaniaInvest participates, supporting the Centre’s efforts to engage with the investment community and raise awareness of Tanzania’s PPP programme.

Commenting on the partnership, David Kafulila, Executive Director of the PPP Centre, said: “Tanzania Development Vision 2050 places the private sector at the centre of the country’s economic transformation and identifies public-private partnerships as a key mechanism for mobilising investment and financing infrastructure development. PPPs will therefore play an increasingly important role in Tanzania’s investment landscape. Our partnership with TanzaniaInvest will help us reach high-profile investors, strengthen private sector engagement, and support the realisation of the country’s long-term development ambitions.”

For his part, Eric Tirabassi, Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, said: “TanzaniaInvest has established itself as a leading source of information for the local and international investment community. Our specialised focus on investment and business, together with our reach among investors, makes us a natural partner for the PPP Centre. Through this collaboration, we aim to give greater visibility to Tanzania’s PPP programme and help connect the Centre with local and international investors interested in participating in the country’s development.”

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