The Latest

Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 6 November 2026: 2-Year Bond Yield Falls to 8.0919%, Shilling Steady at TZS 2,640.44/USD

Tanzania’s 2-year Treasury bond yield fell to 8.0919% at the 4 November 2026 auction from 8.4033%, the shilling held at TZS 2,640.44/USD, IFEM turnover dropped to USD 19.10 million, and the interbank 7-day rate eased to 6.38%. The next auction, a 10-year Treasury bond, is scheduled for 11 November 2026.
November 9, 2026
3 minute read
Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 6 November 2026: 2-Year Bond Yield Falls to 8.0919%, Shilling Steady at TZS 2,640.44/USD

Tanzania’s financial markets closed the week to 6 November 2026 with the 2-year Treasury bond yield falling to 8.0919%, down from 8.4033% at the previous auction of the same tenor.

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) released the figures on 9 November 2026 in the eleventh issue of its Domestic Financial Markets Weekly Report, a publication it launched on 2 September 2026 and now issues weekly.

The report brings together foreign exchange market, money market and government securities data for the week in a single release, alongside charts of monthly and fiscal-year trends.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Table of Contents
  1. Government Securities
  2. Foreign Exchange Market
  3. Money Market
  4. Bank of Tanzania Monetary Policy Framework

Government Securities

The 9.5% 2-year Treasury bond No. 712, maturing on 30 July 2028, attracted 75 bids at the auction held on 4 November 2026, of which 44 were successful.

Investors tendered TZS 394.94 billion against an offered amount of TZS 138.95 billion, an oversubscription of TZS 255.99 billion that produced a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.84x, with total allotment reaching TZS 136.94 billion.

The minimum successful price was 101.3949 and the weighted average price 102.2098, leaving the weighted average yield to maturity 31.14 basis points below the level recorded at the preceding auction of the same tenor.

Banks submitted 52.92% of subscriptions and took almost the entire allotment at TZS 135.44 billion, equivalent to 98.90% of the total awarded at the auction.

Collective Investment Schemes accounted for 44.34% of subscriptions but received no allotment, while Insurance Companies submitted 2.74% of subscriptions and were allotted TZS 1.50 billion, or 1.10% of the total.

TanzaniaInvest Capital Markets Report Banner

Outstanding Government Securities stood at TZS 34,377.78 billion, comprising Treasury bonds worth TZS 30,966.42 billion, or 90.08% of the total, and Treasury bills worth TZS 3,411.36 billion, or 9.92%.

Banks held the largest share of that stock at 33.97%, worth TZS 11,678.76 billion, followed by Pension Funds at 29.90%, worth TZS 10,278.63 billion.

Retail Investors held 17.89% worth TZS 6,151.39 billion, Collective Investment Schemes and other official entities 8.08% worth TZS 2,777.70 billion, and Insurance Companies 7.34% worth TZS 2,522.51 billion.

The Bank onboarded 4,549 new clients in the current fiscal year, lifting the total number of registered investors in government securities to 36,051.

The next government securities auction is scheduled for Wednesday 11 November 2026, when a 10-Year Treasury bond will be offered in line with the issuance calendar.

Foreign Exchange Market

The shilling held steady over the week, appreciating 0.01% to close at TZS 2,640.44 against the US dollar, from TZS 2,640.73 at the end of the previous week.

Turnover on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) fell sharply to USD 19.10 million from USD 58.50 million a week earlier, a decline of more than two thirds.

Retail foreign exchange transactions decreased to USD 604.10 million from USD 713.39 million recorded across the commercial banks in the previous week.

Trade accounted for the largest share of retail turnover at USD 164.80 million, followed by Mining at USD 77.23 million and Agriculture at USD 75.06 million, together representing USD 317.09 million.

The mining sector’s retail turnover nearly halved to USD 77.23 million from USD 150.96 million a week earlier, driven by a drop in its foreign currency purchases to USD 58.54 million.

Daily retail foreign exchange transactions averaged USD 132.91 million over the past month, with sales averaging USD 63.68 million and purchases averaging USD 69.23 million.

Against other currencies the shilling closed at TZS 3,553.77 to the British Pound Sterling, TZS 2,963.63 to the Euro, TZS 395.94 to the Chinese Yuan and TZS 20.3111 to the Kenyan Shilling.

Money Market

The Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) 7-day Weighted Average Rate (WAR) closed the week at 6.38%, down from 6.55% recorded at the close of the previous week.

Total 7-day trading volume increased to TZS 758.65 billion from TZS 670.05 billion recorded in the preceding week, according to the report.

The 7-day weekly WAR averaged 6.33%, sitting 8 basis points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR) of 6.25% and inside the corridor of 4.75% to 7.75%.

The Bank injected TZS 774.96 billion through 7-day reverse repurchase agreements at the CBR of 6.25%, up from TZS 768.20 billion injected in the preceding week.

Bank of Tanzania Monetary Policy Framework

BOT adopted an interest rate based monetary policy framework in January 2024, replacing the monetary targeting regime under which it had previously steered reserve money.

Under that framework the Central Bank Rate is the policy rate, while the 7-day interbank cash market rate serves as the operating target the Bank steers towards it.

The main instruments are repurchase agreements, 35-day and 91-day Treasury bills, the statutory minimum reserve requirement, and purchases or sales of foreign currency in the interbank market.

The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the Central Bank Rate at 6.25% for the fourth quarter of 2026, with GDP growth projected at 7.2% for the quarter, driven by agriculture, construction, mining and tourism.

Want to know more about Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our upcoming Capital Markets Guide covers the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), listed companies, bonds, and private equity, plus the regulatory framework for investing in Tanzania’s capital markets.

Learn More

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Edition for Free
Free Newsletter

Get our monthly update on business and investment in Tanzania.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2026: Equity Turnover Drops -10.16% to TZS 37.43 Billion as NICO (+8.82%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Equity turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange fell -10.16% to TZS 37.43 billion during Week 45 of 2026, spanning November 2nd to November 6th, across 19,819,879 shares traded in 14,840 deals. NICO advanced +8.82%, KA gained +4.55%, and DSE rose +4.23% among the top gainers, while AFRIPRISE declined -6.67%, TBL fell -5.46%, and TTP shed -5.13% among the leading losers. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 38,139.04 billion, with the DSEI easing -1.11% and the Industrial & Allied index retreating -3.14%. The bond market posted turnover of TZS 163.38 billion, up 38.12% week-on-week.
DSE results january-september 2026
Read More

Tanzania Stock Exchange Profit Up 164% to TZS 11.48 Billion (± USD 4.35 Million) in First Nine Months of 2026 as DSE Transaction Fee Income Nearly Triples

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC profit rose 164% to TZS 11.48 billion (± USD 4.35 million) in the first nine months of 2026, as total income nearly doubled to TZS 24.41 billion (± USD 9.24 million). Transaction fee income jumped 180.8% on a surge in equity trading, lifting earnings per share to TZS 482 from TZS 183.
Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 30 October 2026: 20-Year Bond Yield Falls to 10.5214%, Shilling Eases to TZS 2,640.73/USD
Read More

Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 30 October 2026: 20-Year Bond Yield Falls to 10.5214%, Shilling Eases to TZS 2,640.73/USD

Tanzania's financial markets in the week to 30 October 2026 saw the 20-year Treasury bond yield fall to 10.5214% from 11.3306%, with the auction oversubscribed by TZS 670.08 billion at a 2.85x bid-to-cover ratio. The shilling eased 0.15% to TZS 2,640.73 per US dollar, the interbank 7-day WAR closed at 6.55%, and retail foreign exchange turnover rose to USD 713.39 million.
Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 23 October 2026: Interbank FX Turnover Triples to USD 60.80 Million, Shilling Eases to TZS 2,636.74/USD
Read More

Tanzania Financial Markets Week to 23 October 2026: Interbank FX Turnover Triples to USD 60.80 Million, Shilling Eases to TZS 2,636.74/USD

Tanzania's financial markets in the week to 23 October 2026 saw Interbank Foreign Exchange Market turnover more than triple to USD 60.80 million from USD 19.70 million, while the shilling eased 0.14% to TZS 2,636.74 per US dollar and the 7-day interbank rate fell to 6.59% from 6.68%. A Treasury bills auction drew TZS 457.58 billion in bids against TZS 388.70 billion offered, and outstanding government securities reached TZS 34,217.52 billion.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition, which includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data and sources, is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Edition for Free