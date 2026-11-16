Tanzania Grants 9 Gold Exploration Licences to Saudi Gold Refinery With USD 100 Million Investment Planned by 2030

Tanzania has granted nine gold exploration licences covering approximately 1,000 square kilometres to Saudi Gold Refinery, which plans to invest up to USD 100 million in gold mining projects, targeting production by 2030.

The Saudi company has allocated USD 10 million for initial exploration, including a geophysical survey planned before the end of 2026, before proceeding with mine development.

The licences were handed over on 5 November 2026 in Dodoma by Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde to UGM Tanzania Limited, Saudi Gold Refinery’s Tanzanian subsidiary.

Mavunde said the investment followed discussions at the Tanzania–Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Dar es Salaam, after which preliminary licensing procedures were completed within seven working days, with the company initially receiving one licence and subsequently obtaining eight more.

He instructed the investor to comply with exploration requirements and prioritise Tanzanian experts and service providers, warning that inactive licences could be repossessed, while Saudi Gold Refinery Vice-Chairman Faisal Sulaiman Alothaim committed to local employment and procurement.

Saudi Gold Refinery and Tanzania’s Mining Sector

Saudi Gold Refinery’s investment follows an August 2026 meeting with Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals and forms part of the company’s expansion beyond Saudi Arabia, including activities in Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan and Oman.

Tanzania has been reviewing inactive mineral licences for reallocation, while commercial gold production requires mining approvals separate from exploration licences.

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