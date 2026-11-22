A delegation of 11 ambassadors and deputy ambassadors from the European Union (EU) and its member states will visit the Tanga Region on 23–25 November 2026 to discuss green growth and blue economy opportunities.

The three-day mission will include meetings with local authorities, project beneficiaries, entrepreneurs and private sector representatives to review ongoing initiatives and the region’s development priorities.

The delegation will comprise representatives of the EU, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.

Participants will include EU Ambassador Jean-Marc Pisani and ambassadors Lot Debruyne of Belgium, Jesper Kammersgaard of Denmark, Anna Merrifield of Finland, Nicola Brennan of Ireland and Giuseppe Coppola of Italy.

Also taking part will be ambassadors Marjo Crompvoets of the Netherlands, Ivan Lancaric of Slovakia and Paloma Serra of Spain, alongside Germany’s Deputy Ambassador Maximilian Mueller and Sweden’s Deputy Ambassador Sandra Diesel.

According to the EU Delegation’s announcement, the visit will examine how EU–Tanzania cooperation, including the Global Gateway strategy, can support sustainable economic development and create opportunities for local communities and businesses.

The mission forms part of the EU Heads of Mission’s annual joint visits to regions of Tanzania, following a visit to Kilimanjaro in September 2025.

Existing EU support in Tanga includes the Green and Smart Cities SASA programme, which also covers Mwanza and Pemba.

In November 2024, the EU reported a combined budget of EUR 22.5 million for three SASA projects in Tanga covering wastewater management and sanitation, urban and fisheries infrastructure, and inclusive urban resilience.

The projects aim to improve basic services and support economic opportunities for women, young people and small businesses, including in seaweed farming, waste recycling and the digital economy.

During the same month, the Pwani Yetu project was launched in Tanga with EUR 4.55 million in co-financing from the EU and Germany to support coastal livelihoods, climate adaptation and marine conservation.

Further information on investment opportunities in the region is available in the Tanga Region Investment Guide.

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