Tanzania’s Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) has invited Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to explore financing public enterprises, alongside publishing their 2024/25 audited accounts.

Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu met an RMB delegation led by John Njuguna, its head of client coverage for East Africa, in Dar es Salaam on 18 November 2026.

The discussions covered infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, transport, telecommunications, mining and pharmaceuticals.

The previous day, Mchechu met a World Bank delegation led by Firas Raad, its division director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and urged IFC to consider investing in commercially run state-owned companies.

OTR and the World Bank agreed to continue discussions on investment opportunities, projects eligible for financing and public-private partnerships, while neither meeting announcement identified a new financing commitment.

Separately, OTR has published audited financial statements for public corporations and institutions for the 2024/25 financial year through its online directory, which can be searched by institution and financial year.

The office said the disclosures enable citizens, Parliament, lenders and partners to examine revenue, profits or losses, and liabilities, and identify financial and operational problems earlier.

Mchechu said OTR would coordinate financing proposals between RMB and public enterprises, and encouraged institutions to raise capital through commercial loans, bonds and share offerings rather than relying heavily on government budgets.

During the World Bank meeting, he said stronger governance, financial performance and commercially viable projects were needed to attract private capital, adding that government ownership should not prevent companies from accessing it.

RMB’s Sindisiwe Mosoeu outlined project finance, public-private partnerships and renewable-energy financing, with structures depending on project revenues and commercial viability, while Sinethemba Mvandamba highlighted access to international capital markets.

Raad said the World Bank already had more than USD 8 billion in commitments across Tanzania and was using development financing to attract private investment, particularly in energy, transport and urban development.

Tanzania’s Public Enterprise Finances

OTR oversees government investments in 308 institutions and companies, comprising 252 majority-owned entities and 56 minority-held companies, with total investments valued at TZS 92.3 trillion (± USD 34.8 billion).

The Controller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on public authorities for 2024/25, made publicly available in April 2026, found that 22 of 54 commercial entities reviewed (41%) recorded losses, compared with 19 of 52 (37%) in 2023/24.

Their combined losses fell from TZS 412.31 billion (± USD 155.4 million) to TZS 307.08 billion (± USD 115.8 million).

In an interview with TanzaniaInvest, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Chief Executive Officer Peter Nalitolela said Mchechu had identified about four or five state-owned companies as ready to seek capital through the exchange.

Tanzania’s Long-Term Perspective Plan for 2026/27–2050/51 projects that domestic and foreign private investors will finance about 70% of the investment required to implement Development Vision 2050.

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