Tanzania’s financial markets closed the week to 13 November 2026 with the 10-year Treasury bond yield falling to 10.1406%, down from 10.6924% at the previous auction of the same tenor.

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) released the figures on 17 November 2026 in its twelfth Domestic Financial Markets Weekly Report, a publication it now issues on a weekly basis.

The report brings together foreign exchange market, money market and government securities data for the trading week of 9 to 13 November 2026 in a single release, alongside charts of monthly and fiscal-year trends.

Government Securities

The 10.50% 10-year Treasury bond No. 699, maturing on 16 April 2036, attracted 161 bids at the auction held on 11 November 2026, of which 100 were successful.

Investors tendered TZS 583.42 billion against an offered amount of TZS 182.91 billion, an oversubscription of TZS 400.51 billion that produced a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.19x, with total allotment reaching TZS 176.44 billion.

The minimum successful price was 98.9296 and the weighted average price 102.1326, leaving the weighted average yield to maturity at 10.1406%, down from 10.6924% at the preceding auction of the same tenor.

Collective Investment Schemes submitted 37.53% of subscriptions but took only TZS 18.00 billion of the allotment, equivalent to 10.20% of the total amount awarded.

Banks submitted 22.11% of subscriptions and were allotted TZS 37.46 billion, or 21.23% of the total, while Individuals and Companies received TZS 11.40 billion, representing 6.46%.

Pension Funds took the largest share of the allotment at 55.35% from just 16.75% of subscriptions, while Insurance Companies received 6.76% of the total from 2.04% of subscriptions.

Outstanding Government Securities stood at TZS 34,394.73 billion, comprising Treasury bonds worth TZS 31,053.38 billion, or 90.29% of the total, and Treasury bills worth TZS 3,341.36 billion, or 9.71%.

Banks held the largest share of that stock at 33.67%, worth TZS 11,581.69 billion, followed by Pension Funds at 30.06%, worth TZS 10,338.53 billion.

Retail Investors held 17.90% worth TZS 6,156.14 billion, Collective Investment Schemes and other official entities 8.12% worth TZS 2,791.81 billion, and Insurance Companies 7.34% worth TZS 2,525.24 billion.

The Bank onboarded 4,647 new clients in the current fiscal year, lifting the total number of registered investors in government securities to 36,149.

The next government securities auction is scheduled for Wednesday 18 November 2026, when Treasury bills will be offered in line with the issuance calendar.

Foreign Exchange Market

The shilling depreciated 0.15% over the week to close at TZS 2,644.49 against the US dollar, from TZS 2,640.44 at the end of the previous week.

Turnover on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) nearly tripled to USD 54.20 million from USD 19.10 million a week earlier, the sharpest movement recorded in the period.

Retail foreign exchange transactions, by contrast, declined to USD 544.68 million from USD 604.10 million recorded in the previous week.

Trade accounted for the largest share of retail turnover at USD 172.37 million, followed by Agriculture at USD 62.17 million and Oil & Energy at USD 59.12 million, together representing USD 293.66 million.

Daily retail foreign exchange transactions averaged USD 134.48 million over the past month, with sales averaging USD 65.22 million and purchases averaging USD 69.27 million.

Against other currencies the shilling closed at TZS 3,508.18 to the British Pound Sterling, TZS 2,931.95 to the Euro, TZS 396.45 to the Chinese Yuan and TZS 20.3266 to the Kenyan Shilling.

Money Market

The Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) 7-day Weighted Average Rate (WAR) closed the week at 6.34%, down from 6.38% recorded at the close of the previous week.

Total 7-day trading volume rose to TZS 817.65 billion from TZS 758.65 billion recorded in the preceding week, according to the report.

The 7-day weekly WAR averaged 6.32%, sitting 7 basis points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR) of 6.25% and inside the corridor of 4.75% to 7.75%.

The Bank injected TZS 809.00 billion through 7-day reverse repurchase agreements at the CBR of 6.25%, up from TZS 774.96 billion injected in the preceding week.

Bank of Tanzania Monetary Policy Framework

BOT adopted an interest rate based monetary policy framework in January 2024, replacing the monetary targeting regime under which it had previously steered reserve money.

Under that framework the Central Bank Rate serves as the policy rate, while the 7-day interbank cash market rate is the operating target the Bank steers towards it.

The main instruments comprise repurchase agreements, 35-day and 91-day Treasury bills, the statutory minimum reserve requirement, and purchases or sales of foreign currency in the interbank market.

The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the CBR at 6.25% for the fourth quarter of 2026, with GDP growth projected at 7.2% over the period.

Want to know more about Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our upcoming Capital Markets Guide covers the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), listed companies, bonds, and private equity, plus the regulatory framework for investing in Tanzania’s capital markets. Learn More

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form. Download Free OverviewGet the Full Edition for Free