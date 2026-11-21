During Week 47 of 2026, spanning November 16th to November 20th, equity turnover fell sharply by -26.64% compared with Week 46 of 2026, with TTP (+11.48%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 13th November 2026 (Week 46 of 2026 closing day) and 20th November 2026 (Week 47 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 26.42 billion, a sharp decline of -26.64% compared to Week 46 of 2026’s TZS 36.02 billion.

A total of 16,604,098 shares changed hands across 13,619 deals, a decline of -6.70% versus Week 46 of 2026’s 17,797,143 shares.

VODA led all counters by volume with 11,523,189 shares traded, while VODA dominated by turnover, generating TZS 15.27 billion.

NMB, CRDB, VODA, and TBL have consistently featured among the top five counters by turnover in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 764.90 million on volume of 3,940,263 units, a -38.57% decline versus Week 46 of 2026’s TZS 1.25 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 20th November 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,360 1,360 0.00% VERTEX-ETF 300 290 -3.33% ZAN TIMIZA ETF 120 120 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 94.04% of buying and 45.06% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 5.96% and 54.94% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 4,864,145 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 94.04% 5.96% 45.06% 54.94% -4,864,145

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 47 of 2026 at TZS 38,445.50 billion, a +1.92% change versus Week 46 of 2026’s TZS 37,720.66 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 26,602.87 billion, representing a +2.79% gain compared with the prior week.

Measure 13th November 2026 (TZS billion) 20th November 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 37,720.66 38,445.50 +1.92% Domestic Market Capitalisation 25,879.80 26,602.87 +2.79% ETF Market Capitalisation 233.76 233.24 -0.22%

Indexes

Four of the five DSE indices closed higher relative to Week 46 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.88%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +2.73%, the Industrial & Allied index edged -0.01%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index advanced +2.91%, and the Commercial Services index surged +7.53%.

The Commercial Services index has now closed higher for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 13th November 2026 Closing Value 20th November 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,327.13 4,408.54 +1.88% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 9,518.80 9,779.10 +2.73% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,169.38 5,168.84 -0.01% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 20,521.80 21,119.58 +2.91% Commercial Services (CS) 3,551.57 3,819.08 +7.53%

Stock Performances

Relative to Week 46 of 2026, the week’s top performers were TTP, which surged +11.48%, PAL, which advanced +9.26%, and VODA, which rose +7.81%.

On the losing side, TOL recorded the steepest decline at -21.15%, followed by MUCOBA at -5.00% and MKCB at -4.00%.

EABL and VODA have each posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, reflecting sustained buying interest in both counters.

AFRIPRISE, MCB, TOL, and TPCC have each fallen for at least three consecutive weeks, pointing to persistent selling pressure across those names.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 13th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 20th November 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 690 680 -1.45% CRDB 2,780 2,790 +0.36% DCB 355 370 +4.23% DSE 6,290 6,500 +3.34% EABL 5,530 5,760 +4.16% JATU 175 175 0.00% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 110 110 0.00% KCB 2,070 2,010 -2.90% MBP 2,000 1,960 -2.00% MCB 330 320 -3.03% MKCB 3,500 3,360 -4.00% MUCOBA 400 380 -5.00% NICO 3,340 3,470 +3.89% NMB 1,710 1,800 +5.26% NMG 290 280 -3.45% PAL 270 295 +9.26% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,440 2,380 -2.46% TBL 9,850 9,850 0.00% TCC 14,100 14,150 +0.35% TCCL 4,360 4,450 +2.06% TOL 1,300 1,025 -21.15% TPCC 5,550 5,510 -0.72% TTP 305 340 +11.48% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 1,280 1,380 +7.81% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 254.68 billion across 266 deals, a surge of +60.48% compared to Week 46 of 2026’s TZS 158.70 billion.

The yield curve shifted broadly upward across tenors, with the 5-year yield rising 11.4 basis points and the 25-year yield adding 4.9 basis points, indicating a parallel shift up along the curve.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where the yield climbed +179.7 basis points to reach 11.8356%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 20th November 2026 Weighted Average Yield 13th November 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 11.5482% 10.1729% 10.0584% +11.4 13 46.3463 10Y 10.9517% 9.5140% n/a n/a 3 7.7000 15Y 13.2367% 11.8356% 10.0387% +179.7 13 12.5342 20Y 14.5034% 11.5084% 10.3363% +117.2 56 35.4368 25Y 12.8786% 10.5907% 10.5420% +4.9 175 125.6325

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