TanzaniaInvest’s free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 has reached 20,000 downloads across 137 countries and territories.

The Guide was launched on 1 April 2026, and the download figures cover copies obtained directly from TanzaniaInvest’s website, excluding redistribution by partners.

Downloads by Country

Download records as of 23 November 2026 show the United States accounting for the largest number of geographically identified downloads, with 6,177, followed by Tanzania with 4,646.

The European Union (EU), counted as a single bloc across its 27 member states, ranks third with 3,298 downloads.

Within the EU, Croatia accounts for 1,676 downloads, followed by France with 418, including Réunion, Germany with 322, the Netherlands with 230, Italy with 135 and Ireland with 121.

Singapore follows the EU with 1,566 downloads and Hong Kong with 1,038, while the United Kingdom is counted separately with 455 downloads.

The geographic figures reflect the locations recorded for download traffic rather than a count of individual readers.

The Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 draws on more than 200 official sources and covers the economy, development strategy, sector opportunities, policies, regulations and taxation.

It is available as a free overview and a complete 141-page edition, which readers can obtain at no cost thanks to the support of partners and sponsors, leading institutions in diverse economic sectors.

These include Current partners and sponsors include the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), the national investment facilitation agency and one-stop center for investors, both domestic and international; the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), responsible for promoting trade and facilitating business development; the National Development Corporation (NDC), the leading government institution for industrial development; the GF Group, comprising GF Trucks & Equipment, Tanzania’s leading commercial vehicles and construction equipment provider, and GF Vehicle Assemblers, the country’s first modern assembly plant for heavy-duty trucks, tippers, and trailers; the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), the national securities exchange; SanlamAllianz, Tanzania’s and Africa’s largest insurance and non-banking financial services group; the Private Agricultural Sector Support Trust (PASS), the country’s leading agri-finance development institution; and UTT AMIS, Tanzania’s largest fund manager of collective investment schemes.

Commenting on the results, Eric Tirabassi, Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, said: “We are delighted with the results so far. Our initial objective was to reach about 30,000 downloads with this first edition, but given the results so far, we now expect between 35,000 and 40,000 downloads in its first year.”

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026-Q4 Upate

TanzaniaInvest will release a Q4 2026 update of the Guide that will incorporate new economic data from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), updated sectoral information reported in the 2026/27 ministerial budgets, and updated information on the tax framework.

“The Q4 2026 update will remain the current edition until the next annual release, and we expect it to further boost downloads,” Tirabassi explains.

From 2027, the annual Guide would be aligned with Tanzania’s financial year to incorporate the sectoral information released with ministerial budgets, which run from July to June.

About TanzaniaInvest

TanzaniaInvest, the leading platform for investors and businesses in Tanzania and official partner of TISEZA, serves as a go-to source of business and investment information for investors in the country and abroad.

Its official institutional partnerships span public sector agencies, regulators and private sector organisations, including the DSE, TanTrade, the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), the Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF), and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), among others.

Want to know more about the Economy in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Economy, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form. Download Free OverviewGet the Full Edition for Free