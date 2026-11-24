The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and Mauritius-based AFRINEX Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cross-border investment.

AFRINEX hosted the DSE delegation in Mauritius on 10 November 2026, when the exchanges signed the agreement to strengthen cooperation between African capital markets and support financial market innovation.

AFRINEX said the partnership was laying the groundwork for cross-border collaboration, dual listings and greater global investor access.

At the signing, DSE Chief Executive Officer Peter Situmbeko Nalitolela and AFRINEX Chief Executive Officer Thapelo Tsheole highlighted the potential for the agreement to support regional economic growth and market development.

Established in 1996, DSE is Tanzania’s stock exchange and provides a market for companies to raise capital through shares and bonds and for investors to trade listed securities, including exchange-traded funds.

AFRINEX launched in October 2021 and is one of three securities exchanges licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, offering multi-currency listing, trading and settlement as well as a platform for private placements of debt and equity.

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