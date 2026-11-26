Tanzania has signed EUR 175 million in French development loans and agreed up to EUR 116 million in German financing.

The three concessional loan agreements with the French Development Agency (AFD) were signed in Paris by Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar and AFD Chief Executive Officer Christophe Lecourtier, according to the Ministry of Finance’s announcement of 26 November 2026.

The largest AFD loan, EUR 90 million, finances the second phase of the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project, while EUR 55 million supports the Tanzanian Sustainable Urban Food Investment Programme (TASUFIP) in Mwanza and Tanga.

TASUFIP plans to renovate four markets, three fish landing sites, and one slaughterhouse, with financing combining a loan, grants, and technical assistance, according to the European Commission.

The third AFD loan provides EUR 30 million for climate-resilient smallholder dairy development, alongside financing from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Green Climate Fund.

Germany’s commitment follows a memorandum of understanding signed after negotiations in Berlin on 18–19 November 2026 by Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Secretary for Finance Asha Khamis Abdulla and Christine Toetzke of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Proposed allocations include up to EUR 50 million for the third phase of the Lake Victoria Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Mwanza Region and up to EUR 50 million for power infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of Kidatu hydropower station and expansion of the Ifakara power facility in Morogoro Region.

A further EUR 16 million covers technical cooperation in public financial management, digital transformation, water services in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, and access to justice for women and children.

The ministry describes German support over the next two years, with the wider discussions also covering health, social services, and environmental conservation.

Following the Paris signing, Omar said the agreements’ results would be measured through project implementation and improvements in services and livelihoods.

Lecourtier said AFD was examining further cooperation on strategic projects in Tanzania.

In Berlin, Abdulla emphasised alignment with Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan, productive resource use, sustainable debt management, project preparation, and coordinated implementation.

The AFD agreements bring the value of Tanzania’s development cooperation with the agency to EUR 1.3 billion, according to the ministry, covering water, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

The Lake Victoria financing follows the completion of an earlier EUR 150 million water and sanitation project, whose Butimba Water Treatment Plant was inaugurated on 20 June 2025.

The plant provides 44,000 cubic metres of treated water daily for approximately 450,000 people, while the wider project improved sanitation services for more than 150,000 people.

The earlier works covered Mwanza and the satellite towns of Misungwi, Magu, Lamadi, Bukoba, and Musoma, with financing from AFD, the European Investment Bank, the European Union, and the Tanzanian government.

Germany and Tanzania have maintained development cooperation for more than 60 years, with previous support including water infrastructure, climate resilience, and conservation projects.

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