The Tanzanian government is preparing to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority to strengthen the oversight, regulation, and development of the country’s property sector.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr. Leonard Akwilapo, announced the initiative in Dar es Salaam on 23 November 2026 during a working session between the Ministry of Lands and companies engaged in urban planning, land surveying, and property development.

Akwilapo said the government needs a body with full legal powers to manage and develop the property sector so that it contributes more to the national economy.

He noted that the government does not currently benefit fully from the sector due to various challenges, including some activities being conducted covertly and the absence of a robust oversight framework.

He further explained that statistics show the property sector contributes only 4.4% to the national economy, a level he described as low compared with some other countries where the sector contributes more than 7%.

“We are losing a lot of money here because there is no full authority to regulate this property sector,” Akwilapo added.

Turning to the national programme to regularise informal settlements, he said it was launched to prevent and control the growth of unplanned settlements that do not present a good image of towns and hinder urban development.

He added that the government would continue overseeing the regularisation of informal settlements to enable the country to have safe, sustainable and quality housing, and urged companies and stakeholders to use available opportunities to improve settlements without disrupting citizens’ lives.

“The government recognises the contribution of the private sector, as it has participated significantly in many projects such as investment, housing and business,” he stated.

For his part, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Lucy Kabyemera, noted that the discussions were expected to produce recommendations to improve housing development, the construction of quality homes, and better land-use planning toward the National Development Vision 2050.

“This working session will come up with recommendations to improve housing development, the construction of quality homes, and a well-planned country towards Vision 2050,” Kabyemera said.

The Vice President of the Surveyors Association, Simon Chuwa, said frequent changes to regularisation costs without thorough research had caused some companies to incur heavy losses.

He advised the government and stakeholders to conduct detailed research to determine the real costs of regularisation so that companies can deliver services efficiently and remain commercially viable.

The proposed authority, referred to in government statements as Mamlaka ya Udhibiti wa Sekta ya Milki ya Makazi (Real Estate Regulatory Authority, RERA), has been under discussion for months.

At a conference by the Association of Real Estate Professionals of Tanzania (AREPTA) in Dodoma earlier in 2026, officials from the Ministry of Lands described the push for such a body as a long-held dream to oversee the country’s property sector, with work on setting it up said to be progressing.

Weeks before this announcement, Akwilapo told a sector meeting on 11 November 2026 that the government was preparing to establish an authority with full legal powers to coordinate and regulate the property sector, with a bill expected to be tabled in Parliament aimed at curbing professional misconduct, fraud and land disputes while creating a unified operating framework for stakeholders.

The planned authority follows related efforts by the ministry’s existing Real Estate unit, which has been running joint discussions with stakeholders aimed at identifying and registering property-sector stakeholders to improve and grow the sector nationally.

At a Dar es Salaam real estate investment forum in November 2026, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba invited local and foreign investors to invest in the housing property sector, citing Tanzania’s land investment opportunities ahead of the country’s planned hosting of AFCON 2027.

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