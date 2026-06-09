Tanzania Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Budget 2026/2027 of TZS 210.26 Billion Backs Investor Land Allocation, TZS 466 Billion Samia Housing Scheme and TZS 607 Billion NHC Joint Venture Pipeline

Tanzania’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements has tabled a TZS 210.26 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, with TZS 110.03 billion (52.3%) directed to development.

The budget was presented to the National Assembly by Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Dr. Leonard Akwilapo on 28 May 2026 in Dodoma.

The 2026/27 allocation marks an increase from the TZS 153.44 billion originally approved for 2025/26, before a supplementary TZS 64.24 billion took the total to TZS 217.68 billion.

The budget covers Vote 48 (Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements) and Vote 03 (the National Land Use Planning Commission), and supports investor land allocation, the TZS 466 billion Samia Housing Scheme, and a TZS 607 billion pipeline of new joint venture housing and commercial property applications through the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

Tanzania Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Budget 2026/27 Structure

The Ministry has requested Parliament to approve TZS 210,259,515,000 for the two budget votes for the 2026/27 financial year.

Recurrent expenditure accounts for TZS 100,224,553,000 (47.7%), of which TZS 61,134,550,000 covers salaries (Personal Emoluments) and TZS 39,090,003,000 covers other operational charges.

Development expenditure accounts for TZS 110,034,962,000 (52.3%), with TZS 44,132,469,000 financed from domestic sources and TZS 65,902,493,000 from external sources.

External financing is drawn from partners including the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea EXIM), UN-HABITAT, Shelter Afrique, the African Union Border Programme, the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), and other multilateral and bilateral institutions.

By 15 May 2026, the Ministry had received TZS 141.09 billion of the 2025/26 budget, equivalent to 64.82% of the approved allocation, with 95.51% of received funds spent during the period.

The Ministry collected TZS 191.90 billion in revenue by 15 May 2026 against a 2025/26 target of TZS 290 billion, equivalent to 66.17% of the target, drawn from land rent, fees and other lands sector charges.

For 2026/27, the Ministry projects revenue collection of TZS 300.02 billion across both budget votes, supported by the rollout of digital revenue systems in regional and council land offices, the linking of land-rent payments to mobile phone numbers for SMS reminders, and the referral of long-standing defaulters to the Credit Information Reference Bureau (CIRB).

Tanzania Lands Sector Performance to May 2026

The National Land Allocation Committee approved 333 investor land applications covering 45,371.24 hectares during 2025/26, nine times the original target of 5,000 hectares.

Of the approved applications, 81 were from domestic investors covering 5,802.14 hectares, and 252 were from foreign investors covering 39,569.10 hectares.

Foreign investor land allocations are routed through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), which issues a Derivative Right title to the investor.

The Ministry surveyed and approved 193,317 plots and 515 farms by 15 May 2026, against annual targets of 500,000 plots and 500 farms, with the farm target overshot at 103% of plan while plots reached 38.66% of plan.

Village boundary surveys reached 11,996 of the country’s 12,333 villages (97.3%), with 54 village boundaries verified and 189 new boundaries surveyed in 2025/26.

Mortgage finance through the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) reached cumulative disbursements of TZS 720.81 billion to 5,802 borrowers through 29 financial institutions by 15 May 2026.

The civil servant housing loan fund reached cumulative disbursements of TZS 12.34 billion to 1,921 government employees, including TZS 2.94 billion to 111 employees in 2025/26.

The Ministry submitted Tanzania’s claim for an Extended Continental Shelf area beyond the country’s 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone to the United Nations in 2025/26.

Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Priorities for 2026/27

The 2026/27 budget supports eight strategic priorities.

The priorities are accelerating the planning, surveying, titling and registration of land in urban, rural and strategic areas; preparing village land use plans; strengthening digital systems for land records, service delivery, revenue collection, information access and valuation; expanding affordable housing supply; improving the regulation of valuation, real estate brokerage and registration; resolving land disputes through district land and housing tribunals and Samia Ardhi Clinics; expanding investor land allocation; and strengthening sector institutions.

The priorities are aligned with the Fourth National Five-Year Development Plan 2026/27-2030/31, the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the Land Policy of 1995 (under revision) and the National Housing Policy.

Land Surveying, Titling and Investor Land Allocation 2026/27

Plot and farm surveying target

The Ministry plans to survey and approve 500,000 plots and 500 farms in 2026/27, continuing the national land formalisation drive that delivered 193,317 plots and 515 farms in 2025/26.

Investor land allocation

The National Land Allocation Committee will allocate 5,000 hectares of land for investment in 2026/27, with allocations channelled through TISEZA, which issues the Derivative Right title to foreign investors and supports their establishment under the country’s Special Economic Zone framework.

Village land use plans

The Ministry will continue preparation of village land use plans across the country in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) and development partners, including the verification and survey of 226 additional village boundaries.

Kupanga, Kupima, Kumilikisha (KKK) Programme

The Plan, Survey and Title Programme continues to formalise informal urban settlements and rural lands, enabling registered owners to use land as collateral and to pay land rent through the digital revenue systems.

AFCON 2027 land in Arusha

The Ministry will continue management of plot allocations in the area surrounding the new AFCON 2027 stadium in Arusha, with allottees who have not paid in full given 15 days to complete payment before reallocation, and existing title-holders required to develop their plots ahead of the tournament.

Housing and Human Settlements 2026/27

Samia Housing Scheme

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is implementing the Samia Housing Scheme, a TZS 466 billion programme to build 5,000 homes nationally, with 628 homes completed by 15 May 2026 including the most recent 68 in Iyumbu, Dodoma.

Phase 2 is in active construction across multiple sites, with 260 homes in Mtoni Kijichi at 30% completion, 160 homes in Medeli, Dodoma at 25%, and 100 homes in Iyumbu Phase 2 at 5%, with further sites at Njedengwa (Dodoma), Kawe and 105 Boulevard Residence (Dar es Salaam) in preparation.

Kawe 711 Project

NHC is completing the Kawe 711 Project, comprising 422 homes in the Kawe area of Dar es Salaam valued at TZS 169 billion, at 85% completion and scheduled to finish on 30 June 2026.

Golden Premier Residence

The Golden Premier Residence (GPR) in Dar es Salaam, comprising 196 homes valued at TZS 127 billion, has reached 50% completion and is scheduled to finish in 2027.

Existing joint venture pipeline

NHC is supervising 21 ongoing joint venture projects with private investors worth TZS 351 billion, of which three have been completed and the remainder average 56% completion, scheduled to finish in 2027.

New joint venture applications

NHC has received 68 new joint venture applications worth TZS 607 billion, with 38 of these projects set to start in June 2026 and 30 in various stages of evaluation.

Joint ventures taken over by NHC

Of 24 joint venture projects previously stalled, 13 have been completed, four continue under NHC supervision pending partner completion, three have been taken over by NHC for completion from July 2026, and four further projects in Mwanza (2), Dar es Salaam (1) and Iringa (1) are scheduled for takeover by June 2026.

Commercial property pipeline

NHC continues construction of commercial property projects in multiple regions, including Meru View Shops in Arusha (52%), Tabora Commercial Complex (46%), Singida 2F Plaza (85%), Mkwakwani Commercial Complex in Tanga, Kashozi Commercial Complex in Kagera, Uluguru Plaza in Morogoro, Iringa Commercial Complex, and Uhuru Shopping Centre in Ilala, Dar es Salaam.

Mortgage finance and civil servant housing loans

The Ministry will continue cooperation with the Bank of Tanzania (BOT) and the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) to expand mortgage finance, alongside the civil servant housing loan fund which targets disbursements to 150 government employees in 2026/27.

Digital Land Management and Sector Reforms 2026/27

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems

The Ministry will continue rollout of digital land record systems in regional and council land offices to improve transparency, efficiency and revenue collection, and the linking of mobile phone numbers to land owner records for automated payment reminders.

Samia Ardhi Clinics

The Ministry will continue Samia Ardhi Clinics for the resolution of land disputes and the on-site issuance of title deeds, following the model used in the Dar es Salaam clinic where citizens received titles directly from the Deputy Permanent Secretary.

Real estate sector regulation

The Ministry will continue strengthening regulation of valuation, real estate brokerage and registration, addressing the rapid expansion of property agents, owners, investors and developers in major urban markets.

District land and housing tribunals

The Ministry will continue support to District Land and Housing Tribunals to expedite the resolution of land disputes nationally.

Extended Continental Shelf claim

The Ministry will continue defence of Tanzania’s submission to the United Nations for the Extended Continental Shelf area beyond the 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone.

National Land Use Planning Commission (NLUPC)

The National Land Use Planning Commission, under Vote 03, will continue coordination of village and district land use plans, with TZS 4.42 billion for salaries, TZS 5.29 billion for other operational charges, and TZS 38.40 billion in domestic development financing in 2026/27.