Tanzania Mortgage Market Rises 3.8% in Q3 2025, 10.9% Year-Over-Year

The mortgage market in Tanzania registered a 3.8% growth in the value of residential mortgages to TZS 720.81 billion as of 30 September 2025 from TZS 694.35 billion recorded on 30 June 2025.

The data was recently released by the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC).

On a year-to-year comparison, 10.92% growth was registered in the value of mortgage loans as of 30 September 2025 (TZS 649.84 billion: Q3 2024).

The overall average mortgage debt size as of 30 September 2025 was TZS 124.17 million, equivalent to USD 50,5792 compared to TZS 122.72 million equivalent to USD 49,987 reported on previous quarter.

The ratio of outstanding mortgage debt to GDP increased to 0.46% compared to 0.43% recorded in the previous quarter.

The number of banks and financial institutions reporting mortgages was 29 as of 30 September 2025.

Mortgage debt advanced by the top 5 Primary Mortgage Lenders (PMLs) accounted for 62% of the total outstanding mortgage debt.

Typical interest rates offered by mortgage lenders ranged between averages of 15-19%.

The TMRC stresses that the Tanzanian housing sector’s fast-growing demand is mainly driven by the strong and sustained economic growth, with GDP growth averaging 5.8% over the past decade, the fast-growing population that is estimated to more than double by 2050, and efforts by the Government in partnership with global non-profit institutions and foreign Governments to meet the growing demand for affordable housing.