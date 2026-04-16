Tanzania Investment Summit 2026: 3–5 June 2026, Arusha

The Tanzania Investment Summit 2026 will be held at the Gran Melia Hotel in Arusha from 3 to 5 June 2026.

The Summit is a transaction-driven investment platform designed to convene global investors, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Tanzanian project promoters around the country’s national investment pipeline, targeting expressions of interest and follow-up discussions on at least 8 to 10 priority large-scale projects with a combined target size of approximately USD 100 million.

The Summit will be convened under the theme “Unlocking Bankable Opportunities for Inclusive Growth.”

It is organized by the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility (TIGF) under the patronage of the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF)—official partner of TanzaniaInvest—and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tanzania, in collaboration with AFSIC, the UK-based investment platform and organizer of one of Africa’s largest investment forums.

The event follows a three-day, deal-focused format that progresses from policy and system alignment on Day 1, to pipeline validation on Day 2, and transaction facilitation on Day 3.

Objectives

The Summit has 5 core objectives:

1) showcase the national investment pipeline across tourism infrastructure, transport, renewable energy, water, blue economy, agro-processing, and sub-national development;

2) facilitate targeted investor convening through structured deal rooms, pitch sessions, and pipeline deep dives;

3) engage government leadership on opportunities for investment climate reform, public-private collaboration, and national investment priorities;

4) position Tanzania internationally as a competitive and reliable destination for climate-aligned, sustainable, and commercially viable investments; and

5) strengthen partnerships with DFIs, Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), pension funds, sovereign funds, commercial banks, and impact investors.

Agenda

Day 1 focuses on technical dialogue to strengthen Tanzania’s project preparation ecosystem, including the official launch of the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility (TIGF) and an opening address by Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of State, President’s Office – Planning and Investment.

The day features a high-level panel on strengthening Tanzania’s investment ecosystem for Vision 2050, with panelists from the President’s Office – Planning and Investment (POPI), the National Planning Commission (NPC), the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), and the Ministry of Finance.

A macroeconomic and fiscal outlook panel will bring together the Ministry of Finance with leading banks and pension funds including CRDB, NMB, and PSSSF to discuss credit appetite, willingness of pension funds to invest domestically, and conditions for investing in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Day 2 opens with a high-level panel featuring the Ministers of Finance, Planning, Tourism, Works, and Blue Economy (Zanzibar), followed by pipeline deep dives on tourism infrastructure and nature-linked assets, and on blue economy and Zanzibar infrastructure.

Day 3 is dedicated to deal rooms and investment facilitation, organized around 4 thematic sessions: Renewable Energy, Transmission & Distribution; Transport, Roads & Sub-National Infrastructure; Agro-Processing, Irrigation & Climate-Resilient Value Chains; and Fund-of-Funders and On-Lending Platforms.

A dedicated panel on risk mitigation tools will include participation from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), commercial banks, and insurers.

Sectors in Focus

The Tanzania Investment Summit 2026 will showcase Tanzania’s national investment pipeline across 7 priority areas: tourism infrastructure, transport, renewable energy, water, blue economy, agro-processing, and sub-national development.

The Summit builds on Tanzania’s engagement at AFSIC 2025 in London, where a USD 282.9 million pipeline of 14 projects was presented to global investors and DFIs, confirming strong investor interest while highlighting the need for institutionally endorsed projects, clear revenue models, and robust transaction structures.

Participants

The Tanzania Investment Summit 2026 will bring together five stakeholder categories: government ministries and agencies including the Ministry of Finance, NPC, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Blue Economy (Zanzibar), Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), TANAPA, NCAA, and Local Government Authorities (LGAs); DFIs; global investors and financiers; development partners; and private sector and domestic institutions including pension funds and commercial banks.

Attendee profiles will include CEOs, CFOs, directors, fund managers, deal advisors, project developers, policy makers, regulators, and sector specialists.

Registration

For more details and to register for the Tanzania Investment Summit 2026, visit the official website of the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility (TIGF): https://tigf.or.tz/.