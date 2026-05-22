U.S. Bipartisan Bill Triggers Review of Tanzania Bilateral Relationship, Targets Economic and Development Assistance

U.S. senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have introduced the bipartisan Reassessing the United States-Tanzania Bilateral Relationship Act in the U.S. Senate on 19th May 19 2026.

The legislation would trigger a comprehensive review of the U.S.-Tanzania bilateral relationship and authorise a range of economic and diplomatic measures affecting U.S. engagement with Tanzania.

The legislation requires the U.S. State Department, in coordination with other federal agencies, to conduct a formal reassessment of the U.S.-Tanzania bilateral relationship, covering Tanzania’s democratic trajectory, the impacts of recent unrest on U.S. businesses, and regional stability.

The bill directs the U.S. administration to evaluate the extent of China’s military, economic, and political engagement in Tanzania, including cooperation that could undermine U.S. interests in the region.

On the economic side, the legislation would suspend U.S. security assistance, economic and development assistance, and trade support for Tanzania until the Secretary of State certifies that Tanzania has implemented meaningful democratic reforms.

The bill also prohibits Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) support for Tanzania until the Tanzanian government demonstrates a renewed commitment to democratic governance.

The legislation further authorises sanctions, including visa bans and asset-blocking measures, against individuals identified as responsible for serious human rights abuses.

It also requires a report identifying Tanzanian government, ruling party, and security officials responsible for political violence, enforced disappearances, censorship, and other gross human rights violations.

“Tanzania has long been an important partner in East Africa, but the country’s recent democratic backsliding, political violence and repression cannot be ignored,” said Ranking Member Shaheen.

“This legislation makes clear that the United States must stand firmly for democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law. It also recognises the broader strategic stakes, including China’s efforts to expand its influence in countries where democratic institutions are under strain,” she added.

The bill is at the introduction stage and has not yet been passed into law.

U.S.-Tanzania Economic and Development Cooperation

Two-way goods trade between the U.S. and Tanzania reached USD 770 million in 2024, up from USD 228 million in 2020, with U.S. exports to Tanzania standing at USD 566 million and Tanzanian exports to the U.S. at USD 204 million, largely comprising agricultural products and textiles.

Tanzania is currently developing an MCC threshold program, selected by the MCC Board of Directors in December 2023, with the program amount and project sectors still to be jointly determined.

Tanzania previously benefited from a completed USD 698 million MCC compact focused on transport, energy, and water infrastructure.