Zanzibar 2026/2027 Budget Estimates Allocate TZS 27.7 Billion to President’s Office to Prioritize Blue Economy and Private Sector Participation

The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Zanzibar), Dr. Saada Mkuya Salum, has presented the Zanzibar 2026/2027 Budget Estimates totalling TZS 27.74 billion to the House of Representatives to facilitate economic transformation and the coordination of strategic government initiatives.

This proposed financial plan is structured to support the second-term priorities of President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, specifically targeting increased investment, the expansion of the blue economy, and the formalization of private sector involvement in infrastructure.

The budget breakdown includes TZS 17.29 billion for the Office of the President, TZS 4.60 billion for the Revolutionary Council, TZS 3.24 billion for Performance Management, and TZS 2.60 billion for Archives and Records.

A primary focus for investors is the allocation of TZS 7 billion specifically for development projects, which includes the modernization of State House infrastructure and the construction of a high-tech facility for the Government Security Office to improve administrative efficiency.

The speech explicitly addresses private sector engagement through the preparation of “Concessional Agreements” and “Performance Contracts,” designed to enhance the management of major contracts in sectors such as the blue economy, ports, education, and health.

Investors should also note the ongoing monitoring of high-impact strategic projects including the Mangapwani Integrated Port, the Southern Unguja water distribution project, and the construction of the Binguni Cancer Service Center.

The government is also prioritizing digital transformation by implementing the Integrated Land Management and Registration System and refining the official registration system for the Zanzibar Diaspora, which has already registered 1,360 individuals to facilitate their investment in the local economy.

Furthermore, the budget supports the coordination of specialized training for government experts in Artificial Intelligence (Akili Mnemba) to leverage emerging technologies for economic growth and public administration.

“The government will focus on boosting economic growth by utilizing production forces, increasing investment, and strengthening the participation of the private sector in business and industry,” stated Dr. Saada Mkuya Salum.

The Minister emphasized that President Mwinyi has established security, peace, national unity, and professional discipline as the essential pillars for implementing sustainable development policies over the next five years.

She also highlighted the importance of the international investment community, noting that the President has recently engaged with diplomats and delegations from the USA, Saudi Arabia, France, Oman, India, and Brazil to discuss tourism, technology transfer, and infrastructure development.

“It is the duty of every one of us to continue supporting the government, maintaining national solidarity, and participating fully in efforts to build a strong Zanzibar with inclusive development for the welfare of the citizens,” Salum added.

The budget presentation is aligned with the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and the CCM Election Manifesto for 2025-2030, aiming to create a competitive and modern economy integrated into global trade systems.

A significant portion of recent activity has focused on removing “Non-Tariff Barriers” (NTBs) within the East African Community (EAC) to streamline cross-border trade and improve the ease of doing business for local and international firms.