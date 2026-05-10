Tanzania Presents TZS 1.12 Trillion Water Budget Proposal For 2026/2027 To Expand Clean Water Access And Infrastructure, Build 34 New Dams And Implement Water Supply Projects In 314 Villages

The Ministry of Water of Tanzania has presented a TZS 1.12 trillion budget proposal for the 2026/2027 financial year in Parliament in Dodoma on May 05, 2026, outlining priorities aimed at expanding access to clean and safe water across the country.

Water Minister Jumaa Aweso presented the budget estimates in Parliament, emphasizing continued government efforts to strengthen water resource management and improve service delivery for social, economic, and environmental needs.

The proposed budget sets out key interventions including completion of the National Water Master Plan and continued development of the National Water Grid, which is designed to distribute water from reliable sources such as lakes and rivers to areas facing shortages.

The ministry plans to scale up climate resilience measures through increased rainwater harvesting and storage infrastructure. This includes construction and rehabilitation of 33 dams, development of 34 new dams, and environmental impact assessments for two dam projects. Households will also be encouraged to harvest rainwater from rooftops.

Under the proposal, the ministry targets completion of 992 rural water projects, 196 urban water projects, and 26 sanitation projects during the financial year.

It also plans to initiate new water supply projects in 314 villages out of 1,575 villages that currently lack access to clean water, as part of efforts to expand national coverage.

The budget proposal highlights non-revenue water reduction as a key priority, with plans to deploy smart water management systems, electronic metering, infrastructure rehabilitation, and prepaid water meters. Enforcement measures will be strengthened against vandalism and water theft.

Special focus is placed on ensuring reliable water supply to schools and health facilities, with coordination between government institutions including the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and development partners.

Financing of the proposed budget will rely on diversified sources, including water sector bonds, private sector investment, climate finance mechanisms, and the National Water Fund, alongside improvements in ICT systems, human resources, and monitoring frameworks.