Tanzania Launches USD 7.12 Million Ruvuma River Basin Project to Restore 88,000 Hectares and Improve Livelihoods for 50,000 People

The Governments of Tanzania, Malawi, and Mozambique have officially launched a regional initiative to strengthen the integrated management of the Ruvuma River Basin and its coastal zones, a transboundary ecosystem vital for biodiversity, freshwater resources, and livelihoods across the region.

The five-year project, “Strengthening Integrated Transboundary Source-to-Sea Management of the Ruvuma River Basin and its Coastal Zones to Ensure Ecosystem Health and Livelihood Security,” is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) with an investment of USD 7.12 million.

Led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as the GEF Implementing Agency, in partnership with the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) as lead Executing Agency, Wetlands International – Eastern Africa as Co-executing Agency, and the Secretariat of the Joint Development and Management of the Rovuma/Ruvuma River Basin, the initiative promotes a source-to-sea approach.

The project connects the management of land, freshwater, and coastal ecosystems, strengthening transboundary cooperation and climate-resilient sustainable livelihoods for communities across the basin within the three countries.

During the project’s Inception Meeting, IUCN Tanzania Country Representative and Regional Programme Coordinator, Mr. Charles Oluchina, highlighted the importance of regional collaboration in addressing environmental and development challenges.

“The partnership between the Governments of Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania demonstrates a shared commitment to peaceful cooperation, environmental sustainability and inclusive development. This project positions the Ruvuma Basin as a model for integrated transboundary resource management and sustainable development,” he said.

Delegates from the three countries underscored the role of regional cooperation in managing shared water resources and safeguarding ecosystems.

Eng. James Chitete, Director of Water Resources for Malawi, said: “We recognise that this project is not only about water resources management; it is about safeguarding ecosystems, improving livelihoods, and ensuring that our shared natural resources benefit present and future generations.”

Mr. Carlitos Momade Omar, Director General of ARA-Norte IP and Chairperson of the Joint Development and Management of the Rovuma/Ruvuma River Basin, noted: “The source-to-sea approach acknowledges what we have long understood: that land management affects river health, river health influences estuaries and coastal ecosystems, and decisions taken in one part of the basin have consequences across borders and sectors.”

As the host country, Tanzania welcomed partners and emphasised coordinated action and shared responsibility.

Mr. Sudi Mpemba, Basin Director, Ruvuma and Southern Coast Basin, stated: “Your participation underscores the importance of this project to communities living in the Ruvuma Basin. This meeting brings together technical experts and partners to align implementation arrangements and strengthen collaboration to address development challenges in the basin.”

The Ruvuma Transboundary Project aims to restore over 88,000 hectares of degraded land and ecosystems, promote improved landscape management practices across nearly 280,000 hectares, and directly benefit more than 50,000 people through strengthened livelihoods, improved water governance, and enhanced ecosystem stewardship.

The project will also strengthen institutional frameworks for transboundary water and coastal governance, enhance science-based decision making on strategic investments, and facilitate sharing of lessons learned and best practices across riparian countries.

By linking upstream landscapes with downstream rivers, estuaries, and coastal ecosystems, the initiative is expected to serve as a regional model for transboundary cooperation, demonstrating how nature-based solutions can restore ecosystems, strengthen water security, improve livelihoods, and build climate resilience.