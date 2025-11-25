New Tabora Airport Terminal 98% Complete, Set To Begin Operation

The new passenger terminal at Tabora Airport is 98% complete and set to begin operation, marking a key development in the region’s transport infrastructure.

Transport Minister Prof. Makame Mbarawa inspected and visited the terminal, expressing satisfaction with the progress.

The modern facility, constructed by the Government at a cost of TZS 27.93 billion, is designed to serve 120 passengers at a time. The terminal also includes commercial shops.

During his visit, Prof. Mbarawa said he deliberately began his inspection itinerary in Tabora because of the region’s strategic importance.

“I have chosen to start my visit in Tabora because it is a strategic region. Railways from Makutupora to Tabora, Isaka, Mwanza, and from Tabora to Uvinza, Bunjumbura to Congo all make Tabora a hub for international transport,” he said.

He added that completing the new terminal is an important step for economic growth and the development of Tanzania’s aviation sector.

Representing the Regional Commissioner, Tabora District Commissioner Pendo Wella thanked the President of the United Republic of Tanzania for the project and assured that the regional authorities and citizens will maintain it properly to benefit local residents and investors.

Project engineer Raphael Stanislaus Mlimaji, manager of Tanroad in Tabora, said the terminal includes offices for various departments, business areas, an air traffic control tower, canals, a parking area for 54 cars, a 6.25 km security fence, a weather station, two generators (1000kVA and 40kVA), solar lighting, and a 1250kVA transformer.

The Tabora Region

Located in mid-western Tanzania, the Tabora region has a population of approximately 3.3 million people, making it the third most populous region in the country.

Economically, Tabora is known for agriculture with major cash crops including cotton, tobacco, groundnuts, and sunflowers. Beekeeping is also a prominent economic activity, with Tabora being Tanzania’s largest honey producer.

Timber logging, agro-processing, light manufacturing, and trade also contribute to the region’s economy.

In September 2025, President Samia Suluhu Hassan unveiled a plan to transform Tabora into a 24-hour business hub through upgrades to infrastructure, energy, and services.

Within this plan, the expansion of Tabora Airport is expected to position the region as a center for tourism, trade, and investment.