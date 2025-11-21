President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) 2025: 10th December, Superdome Dar es Salaam

The 19th President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) will be held on December 6, 2025, at the Superdome in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, starting at 5 PM.
The PMAYA competition is an annual event organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to award outstanding industries of the preceding year.
The awards have been a vital tradition since 2005. They recognize and honor manufacturers who demonstrate exceptional innovation, quality, and commitment to advancing Tanzania’s industrial landscape.
This year’s theme is Green Elegance: celebrating sustainable manufacturing practices.
Objectives of the Awards
- Recognition of Excellence: PMAYA aims to showcase outstanding performance among manufacturers and service providers.
- Encouragement for Innovation: The awards provide a platform for manufacturers to present their innovations and best practices.
- Inclusivity: Participation is open to all Tanzanian manufacturers and service providers, promoting a diverse representation of excellence within the industry.
Categories of Awards
Participants can compete in various categories, including:
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Best New Manufacturer
- Innovation in Manufacturing
- Sustainability Practices
- Excellence in Customer Service
Significance of Industrialization
The PMAYA awards align with Tanzania Vision 2050, emphasizing the critical role of industrialization as a driver for economic growth. The event underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing industrial capacity and creating a conducive environment for manufacturing development.
For more information about PMAYA, please visit CTI’s official page.