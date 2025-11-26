USD 52 Million Alcohol Distillery Project Launched in Moshi to Expand Production in Tanzania

TPC Limited, a sugar producer based in Moshi, launched the construction of a USD 52 million (TZS 130 billion) distillery project in the Kilimanjaro Region on 19 November 2025, expanding alcohol production capacity in Tanzania.

The inauguration was presided over by the Treasury Registrar, Nehemiah Mchechu.

According to TPC Limited Corporate Affairs Executive Officer Jaffari Ally, once completed the facility will produce 16.3 million litres of extra neutral alcohol annually, along with 400,000 litres of technical alcohol and 400,000 litres of industrial carbon dioxide.

The project will also generate 8,000 metric tonnes of potassium-based fertilizer and produce 6 megawatts of renewable power to support operations and reduce emissions.

TPC Limited indicates that the outputs are intended to support circular production and contribute to clean energy initiatives in the country.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mchechu described the project as a transformative investment.

He stated that it will diversify products, create new revenue streams, generate and save foreign exchange, and support the country’s industrialization agenda.

He noted that TPC Limited and the government hold 85% of shares in the distillery, while Isautier Drinks Africa holds 15%.

He added that the success of TPC Limited should encourage other privatized companies to meet expectations of the government and surrounding communities.

He emphasized that collaboration between government and private investors can deliver results and support industrial and agricultural development in the country.

TPC Limited was privatized 25 years ago when the government transferred 75% of its shares to Sukari Investment Limited under the Miwa Group of Mauritius while retaining 25%.

The company operates in Moshi within the Kilimanjaro Region and is involved in sugar and related industrial activities.

The new distillery forms part of long-term expansion efforts aligned with national goals for industrial growth and renewable energy development.