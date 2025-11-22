Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 47 of 2025: Bond Market Soars +45.92% as Equity Volume Plummets -41.49% Amid MCB’s +17.05% Surge

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 17th, through Friday, November 21st, 2025. This period saw a reduction in activity compared to Week 46.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.48 billion. This reflects a slight -2.14% decrease compared to Week 46’s TZS 5.60 billion.

Share volume totaled 2,722,984 shares. This represents a substantial -41.49% decrease compared to the 4,655,793 shares traded in Week 46.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,892,270 shares.

NMB counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with 234,787 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 176,000 shares on Friday, November 21st.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly reduced trading activity in Week 47, recording a total unit volume of 832,385 units. This marks a decrease of -42.34% compared to Week 46’s volume of 1,443,617 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 278.91 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -40.75% from Week 46’s TZS 470.76 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 22,011.02 billion. This represents an increase of +0.88% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 21,819.10 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 13,597.69 billion. This reflects a marginal increase of +0.11% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 13,582.75 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 116.62 billion. This represented a substantial increase of +45.92% compared to Week 46’s total bond turnover of TZS 79.92 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 116.36 billion across 70 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.26 billion from 18 deals. Corporate notes included 3-year bonds (9.50% and 12.50% coupons) and 5-year notes (12.00% and 12.75% coupons).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 47. The All Share Index (DSEI) recorded the largest increase, gaining +0.88%. The Commercial Services (CS) Index was the only index to decrease during the week, falling by -0.74% (1,663.08 to 1,650.78).

Index Closing Value 14th November 2025 Closing Value 21st November 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,545.41 2,567.89 0.88% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,130.88 5,136.35 0.11% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,057.28 4,057.60 0.01% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,378.04 9,408.61 0.33% Commercial Services (CS) 1,663.08 1,650.78 -0.74%

Stock Performances

Gains were overwhelmingly led by MCB, which surged by +17.05% to close the week at TZS 515 per share. This strong performance follows MCB also being the top gainer in Week 46, where it rose by +18.92%.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to MUCOBA, which recorded an appreciation of +5.26%, rising from TZS 380 to TZS 400 per share.

Other notable gainers included KCB, which rose by +4.65% (from TZS 1,290 to TZS 1,350), and TPCC, which was up +3.09% (from TZS 5,820 to TZS 6,000). CRDB and TCCL also recorded gains of +1.75% and +1.74%, respectively.

The biggest losses during Week 47 were recorded by MBP, which declined by -15.71% to close at TZS 590. PAL was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -13.79% (from TZS 290 to TZS 250), continuing its decline from Week 46 where it was the top loser. DCB also saw a significant drop of -10.00% (from TZS 250 to TZS 225).