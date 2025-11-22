Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 47 of 2025: Bond Market Soars +45.92% as Equity Volume Plummets -41.49% Amid MCB’s +17.05% Surge

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 17th, through Friday, November 21st, 2025. This period saw a reduction in activity compared to Week 46.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.48 billion. This reflects a slight -2.14% decrease compared to Week 46’s TZS 5.60 billion.
Share volume totaled 2,722,984 shares. This represents a substantial -41.49% decrease compared to the 4,655,793 shares traded in Week 46.
CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,892,270 shares.
NMB counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with 234,787 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 176,000 shares on Friday, November 21st.
ETF Trading
The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly reduced trading activity in Week 47, recording a total unit volume of 832,385 units. This marks a decrease of -42.34% compared to Week 46’s volume of 1,443,617 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 278.91 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -40.75% from Week 46’s TZS 470.76 million.
Market Capitalisation
The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 22,011.02 billion. This represents an increase of +0.88% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 21,819.10 billion.
The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 13,597.69 billion. This reflects a marginal increase of +0.11% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 13,582.75 billion.
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 116.62 billion. This represented a substantial increase of +45.92% compared to Week 46’s total bond turnover of TZS 79.92 billion.
Government securities supplied approximately TZS 116.36 billion across 70 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.
Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.26 billion from 18 deals. Corporate notes included 3-year bonds (9.50% and 12.50% coupons) and 5-year notes (12.00% and 12.75% coupons).
Indexes
The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 47. The All Share Index (DSEI) recorded the largest increase, gaining +0.88%. The Commercial Services (CS) Index was the only index to decrease during the week, falling by -0.74% (1,663.08 to 1,650.78).
|Index
|Closing Value 14th November 2025
|Closing Value 21st November 2025
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,545.41
|2,567.89
|0.88%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|5,130.88
|5,136.35
|0.11%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,057.28
|4,057.60
|0.01%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|9,378.04
|9,408.61
|0.33%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|1,663.08
|1,650.78
|-0.74%
Stock Performances
Gains were overwhelmingly led by MCB, which surged by +17.05% to close the week at TZS 515 per share. This strong performance follows MCB also being the top gainer in Week 46, where it rose by +18.92%.
The second-highest gain for the week belonged to MUCOBA, which recorded an appreciation of +5.26%, rising from TZS 380 to TZS 400 per share.
Other notable gainers included KCB, which rose by +4.65% (from TZS 1,290 to TZS 1,350), and TPCC, which was up +3.09% (from TZS 5,820 to TZS 6,000). CRDB and TCCL also recorded gains of +1.75% and +1.74%, respectively.
The biggest losses during Week 47 were recorded by MBP, which declined by -15.71% to close at TZS 590. PAL was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -13.79% (from TZS 290 to TZS 250), continuing its decline from Week 46 where it was the top loser. DCB also saw a significant drop of -10.00% (from TZS 250 to TZS 225).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 14th November 2025
|Closing Price (TZS) 21st November 2025
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|465
|425
|-8.60%
|CRDB
|1,140
|1,160
|1.75%
|DCB
|250
|225
|-10.00%
|DSE
|6,270
|5,900
|-5.90%
|EABL
|4,160
|4,160
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|6,400
|6,400
|0.00%
|KA
|105
|105
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,290
|1,350
|4.65%
|MBP
|700
|590
|-15.71%
|MCB
|440
|515
|17.05%
|MKCB
|2,550
|2,300
|-9.80%
|MUCOBA
|380
|400
|5.26%
|NICO
|1,380
|1,390
|0.72%
|NMB
|8,130
|8,120
|-0.12%
|NMG
|280
|280
|0.00%
|PAL
|290
|250
|-13.79%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,620
|1,510
|-6.79%
|TBL
|7,860
|7,800
|-0.76%
|TCC
|9,940
|9,800
|-1.41%
|TCCL
|2,300
|2,340
|1.74%
|TOL
|900
|850
|-5.56%
|TPCC
|5,820
|6,000
|3.09%
|TTP
|500
|500
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|580
|580
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%