The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 47 of 2025: Bond Market Soars +45.92% as Equity Volume Plummets -41.49% Amid MCB’s +17.05% Surge

During Week 47 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a mixed week, marked by a significant surge in debt market activity but a notable slowdown in equity trading volumes. The primary stock indices recorded modest gains, continuing the positive trajectory seen in the preceding week. MCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, surging by +17.05%.
November 22, 2025
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 17th, through Friday, November 21st, 2025. This period saw a reduction in activity compared to Week 46.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.48 billion. This reflects a slight -2.14% decrease compared to Week 46’s TZS 5.60 billion.

Share volume totaled 2,722,984 shares. This represents a substantial -41.49% decrease compared to the 4,655,793 shares traded in Week 46.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,892,270 shares.

NMB counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with 234,787 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 176,000 shares on Friday, November 21st.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly reduced trading activity in Week 47, recording a total unit volume of 832,385 units. This marks a decrease of -42.34% compared to Week 46’s volume of 1,443,617 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 278.91 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -40.75% from Week 46’s TZS 470.76 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 22,011.02 billion. This represents an increase of +0.88% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 21,819.10 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 47 at TZS 13,597.69 billion. This reflects a marginal increase of +0.11% compared to the Week 46 closing figure of TZS 13,582.75 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 116.62 billion. This represented a substantial increase of +45.92% compared to Week 46’s total bond turnover of TZS 79.92 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 116.36 billion across 70 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.26 billion from 18 deals. Corporate notes included 3-year bonds (9.50% and 12.50% coupons) and 5-year notes (12.00% and 12.75% coupons).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 47. The All Share Index (DSEI) recorded the largest increase, gaining +0.88%. The Commercial Services (CS) Index was the only index to decrease during the week, falling by -0.74% (1,663.08 to 1,650.78).

IndexClosing Value 14th November 2025Closing Value 21st November 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,545.412,567.890.88%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,130.885,136.350.11%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,057.284,057.600.01%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,378.049,408.610.33%
Commercial Services (CS)1,663.081,650.78-0.74%

Stock Performances

Gains were overwhelmingly led by MCB, which surged by +17.05% to close the week at TZS 515 per share. This strong performance follows MCB also being the top gainer in Week 46, where it rose by +18.92%.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to MUCOBA, which recorded an appreciation of +5.26%, rising from TZS 380 to TZS 400 per share.

Other notable gainers included KCB, which rose by +4.65% (from TZS 1,290 to TZS 1,350), and TPCC, which was up +3.09% (from TZS 5,820 to TZS 6,000). CRDB and TCCL also recorded gains of +1.75% and +1.74%, respectively.

The biggest losses during Week 47 were recorded by MBP, which declined by -15.71% to close at TZS 590. PAL was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -13.79% (from TZS 290 to TZS 250), continuing its decline from Week 46 where it was the top loser. DCB also saw a significant drop of -10.00% (from TZS 250 to TZS 225).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 14th November 2025Closing Price (TZS) 21st November 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE465425-8.60%
CRDB1,1401,1601.75%
DCB250225-10.00%
DSE6,2705,900-5.90%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,2901,3504.65%
MBP700590-15.71%
MCB44051517.05%
MKCB2,5502,300-9.80%
MUCOBA3804005.26%
NICO1,3801,3900.72%
NMB8,1308,120-0.12%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL290250-13.79%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,6201,510-6.79%
TBL7,8607,800-0.76%
TCC9,9409,800-1.41%
TCCL2,3002,3401.74%
TOL900850-5.56%
TPCC5,8206,0003.09%
TTP5005000.00%
USL550.00%
VODA5805800.00%
YETU5105100.00%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 46 of 2025: DSE Market Activity Jumps +22.69% as MCB Stock Price Soars +18.92% Amid DSEI Index Gain

During Week 46 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a strong rebound, successfully reversing the broad market downturn seen in Week 45. The market saw gains across the major indices, driven by a substantial increase in overall market liquidity and significant activity in the bond segment. MCB was the top gainer, recording a surge of +18.92%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2025: Indexes Retreat Across the Board Despite MKCB Rising +10.71%

During Week 45 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a broad market downturn, with all benchmarks recording losses, reversing the gains seen in Week 44. Despite the decline in overall indices, market liquidity improved significantly compared to the restricted trading of the prior week. MKCB was the top gainer for the second consecutive week, rising by +10.71%
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 44 of 2025: MKCB Rises +14.55% as Indexes Surge Despite Shortened Trading Week

During Week 44 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a shortened week of three days due to the suspension of trading on Wednesday, October 29, for the general elections, and subsequent closure from Friday onwards following nationwide shutdowns caused by post-election unrest, an internet blackout, and a curfew. Despite the shortened schedule, the exchange recorded gains across all benchmarks, led by the Commercial Services Index (CS), which rose by 4.53%. MKCB was the top gainer of the week, with its share price increasing by 14.55%.