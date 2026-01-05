Energy Minister Orders Equal Regulatory Treatment for Fuel Investors in Tanzania

Tanzania’s Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi has instructed the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) to ensure equal and fair treatment of all investors in Tanzania’s fuel sector.

EWURA is responsible for regulating petroleum, natural gas, electricity, and water services in Tanzania, with a mandate to ensure reliable supply, fair pricing, and investor protection in line with national laws and policies.

Ndejembi said all regulatory decisions must be based on laws, procedures, and justice, and not on the names of companies or individuals, in order to protect the country’s investment environment.

He issued the directive on December 19, 2025, in Dodoma during a meeting with EWURA leaders and staff, held as part of his introductory visit to the authority and a review of its activities.

He stated that some EWURA officials misuse their powers by unfairly targeting certain fuel station investors, including closing some stations while others facing similar challenges are left operating.

Ndejembi warned that such practices would not be tolerated and said disciplinary action would be taken immediately against any official found engaging in discrimination or abuse of authority.

He emphasized that EWURA is a critical institution for national security and said its operations must prioritize national interests, improve the welfare of Tanzanians, and support economic growth.

He also stressed the need to maintain strategic fuel reserves to address emergencies.

The minister further underscored the importance of accountability and integrity among EWURA staff, saying no employee would be spared if found violating laws, regulations, or public service ethics.

For his part, EWURA Director General Dr. James Andilile said the authority continues to provide public education on the use of gas in vehicles and is working to improve fuel availability in rural areas.