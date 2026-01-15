Tanzania and Indonesia Agree to Expand Development Cooperation in Agriculture and Energy

Tanzania and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen development cooperation in agriculture and energy, following talks held in Dodoma between the two governments.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omary (Mb), and the Indonesian Ambassador to Tanzania, Tri Yogo Jatmiko Avetisyan, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Dodoma.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Omary thanked the Indonesian government for its support to various sectors of the Tanzanian economy, including mining, agriculture, and livestock, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1964.

“This year marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Indonesia, and our relationship has continued to strengthen over the years, and we have also seen visits between our leaders Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania when he visited Indonesia, and Hon. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia when he came to Tanzania, this is a sign of a strong relationship built on respect and true cooperation,” said Ambassador Omary.

He added that Indonesia’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and reducing poverty has contributed to transforming social and economic development in Tanzania through financial assistance, expert advice, and capacity-building programs.

Ambassador Omary invited investors from Indonesia to explore opportunities in Tanzania across agriculture, value addition, mining, industry, energy, infrastructure, health, education, and tourism.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador, Tri Yogo Jatmiko Avetisyan, said that more than 170 Tanzanians have benefited from Indonesian capacity-building programs in sectors including agriculture, livestock, energy, mining, fisheries, and finance.

“We will ensure that we further strengthen this relationship by further building the capacity of Tanzanian scholars so that all the areas we have agreed to collaborate in bring productivity and broader prosperity to the relationship between these two countries,” said Ambassador Avetisyan.