Tanzania Targets 130 MW of Geothermal Power by 2030

Tanzania plans to generate 130 MW of electricity by 2030 through Tanzania geothermal energy development, starting with an initial production of 30 MW to tap into a total national potential of 5,000 MW.

Minister for Energy, Hon. Deogratius Ndejembi, announced these targets during the 16th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly and the Global Geothermal Alliance (GGA) meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The Minister stated that due to the presence of the Rift Valley, Tanzania is blessed with many geothermal sources capable of producing 5,000 MW of electricity.

Technical surveys have identified 52 specific areas with geothermal indicators located within 16 regions across the country.

The government is currently focusing on five priority projects: Ngozi (70 MW), Songwe (5–38 MW), Kiejo-Mbaka (60 MW), Natron (60 MW), and Luhoi (5 MW).

Geothermal production has been formally integrated into the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the National Energy Policy of 2015, and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for climate change.

To support this development, the government is improving legal and regulatory frameworks, streamlining licensing processes, and enhancing the availability of technical data to attract private sector investment.

To address high initial research costs, the Minister invited international investors and called for low-interest loans and partnerships with global organizations.

The Minister also invited nations with advanced geothermal experience to help develop local Tanzanian experts in the sector.

“Tanzania has a great opportunity to develop geothermal energy; the government has set plans for geothermal electricity production in the 2050 Development Vision,” stated Hon. Deogratius Ndejembi.

“Tanzania also welcomes nations that have made progress in geothermal development to develop local experts in geothermal matters,” he added.

Geothermal Energy in Tanzania

Tanzania’s geothermal resources are concentrated along the Eastern and Western branches of the East African Rift System.

This geological positioning provides the country with a reliable baseload power source that remains unaffected by weather changes.

Historically, the national grid has relied on hydropower and natural gas, but recent policies prioritize diversification through renewables to mitigate the impact of droughts.

The integration of geothermal energy is part of a broader goal to increase the share of renewable power in the national mix to 75% by 2030.