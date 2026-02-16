The Latest

Tanzania Positions Ports, Energy and Industrial Zones for Capital at the Global Africa Investment Summit

Tanzania has identified ports, logistics, energy and industrial zones as priority sectors to attract institutional capital through the Global Africa Investment Summit platform. The initiative aims to mobilise private investment using structured financing models such as PPPs and blended finance while strengthening Tanzania’s regional hub role.
February 16, 2026
2 minute read
Samia Suluhu Hassan President of Tanzania Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS)

Tanzania has outlined priority sectors, including ports, logistics, energy, and industrial zones, to attract private and institutional capital through the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS).

The announcement was made in Dubai on 4th February 2026, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, where African leaders and global investors discussed mechanisms to mobilise long-term capital into the continent.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan stated that Tanzania is positioning itself to engage with GAIS as a long-term investment partner and that the country intends to use financing structures, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), joint ventures, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), and blended finance models to mobilise capital while reducing pressure on public finances.

Three interlinked priority areas were identified, namely 1) ports, logistics, and regional trade leveraging Tanzania’s coastline and port network as a gateway to East and Central Africa, 2) energy and industrial zones to support manufacturing and value addition, and 3) positioning Tanzania as a regional production, logistics, and energy hub within the East African Community (EAC).

The President noted that flagship projects in hydropower, modern railways, ports and roads, together with Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and a One-Stop Investment Facilitation Centre, have contributed to improving the investment environment.

She said, “What investors seek today is not only opportunity, but trust — trust in institutions, policy consistency, and governments that honour commitments.”

She added that platforms such as GAIS enable Tanzania to move from fragmented project promotion towards structured collaboration aligned with national development priorities and investor expectations.

Speaking at the launch, Akinwumi Adesina, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), said Africa’s challenge is not the lack of assets but the absence of trusted structures connecting those assets to global capital.

He stated that GAIS aims to address bottlenecks, including weak structuring, fragmented governance, and high due diligence costs by focusing on scale, predictability, and long-term partnerships.

Global Africa Investment Summit

The Global Africa Investment Summit is a pan-African investment platform co-founded by the former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Founder and Executive Chair of APCO Worldwide, with the objective of mobilising long-term institutional capital into African economies.

The initiative is designed as market infrastructure rather than a traditional conference and aims to convert sovereign and public assets into bankable investment portfolios aligned with international governance and risk management standards.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Tanzania Transport Minister Mbarawa 100 days Update
Read More

Ministry of Transport Updates First 100 Days of Sixth Phase Government Second Term: Achievements Include TAZARA Rehabilitation Deal, 838,000 Rail Passengers and New Infrastructure

Tanzania’s Ministry of Transport outlined achievements recorded during the first 100 days of the government’s second term, including transport of more than 838,000 rail passengers and over 85,000 tonnes of cargo. The update also confirms the signing of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) rehabilitation agreement set to start in June 2026, and the launch of a vessel with capacity for 1,200 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo.
Tanzania Geothermal Energy Development Potential
Read More

Tanzania Targets 130 MW of Geothermal Power by 2030

Tanzania has outlined strategic goals for Tanzania's geothermal energy development to produce 130 MW of electricity by 2030 from five priority project sites. The Minister for Energy invited global investors to participate in these projects by highlighting improved legal frameworks, streamlined licensing, and enhanced access to technical geothermal data.