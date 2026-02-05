Ministry of Transport Updates First 100 Days of Sixth Phase Government Second Term: Achievements Include TAZARA Rehabilitation Deal, 838,000 Rail Passengers and New Infrastructure

Tanzania’s Ministry of Transport has outlined key transport sector achievements recorded during the first 100 days of the Sixth Phase Government’s second term.

These include the signing of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) rehabilitation agreement, expansion of rail services, and progress in port, maritime, and aviation infrastructure in Tanzania.

The Minister for Transport, Prof. Makame Mbarawa, announced the developments on February 1, 2026, in Dodoma, stating that the government had completed procedures to revive TAZARA.

Prof. Mbarawa added that services on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) had improved, with more than 838,000 passengers and over 85,000 tonnes of cargo transported during the reporting period.

The construction of the SGR line from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza is ongoing, with the Dar es Salaam to Dodoma section already providing services.

The government also received two locomotives and 50 freight wagons to strengthen railway operations, and the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) had started operating without government salary subsidies, while the establishment of the TANRAIL subsidiary company aims to increase revenue and operational efficiency in the railway sector.

In the port sector, the government has started preparations for the expansion of the Port of Dar es Salaam and the construction of the Bagamoyo Port, which Prof. Mbarawa said has contributed to increased revenues for the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) by hundreds of billions of Tanzanian shillings.

In maritime transport, the government launched the MV New Mwanza vessel, which has a capacity to carry 1,200 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo.

The government has also procured rescue boats and an ambulance boat for operations on Lake Victoria to improve safety and emergency response services.

In the aviation sector, the government completed construction of the VIP terminal building at Julius Nyerere International Airport and introduced new international routes through Air Tanzania Company Limited, which he said is strengthening Tanzania’s connectivity to global markets.

Prof. Mbarawa said the achievements were the result of leadership under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and pledged continued investment in transport infrastructure to support economic development and improve livelihoods.