Uber Exits Tanzania as Ride-Hailing Services Ended on 30 January 2026

Uber has stopped operating in Tanzania as of 30 January 2026, according to a message sent to users through its application, with the company confirming that its ride-hailing services are no longer available in the country.

Uber officially launched its services in Tanzania in June 2016 as part of its international expansion strategy.

Uber did not provide any explanation or justification for its decision to exit the Tanzanian market.

In the message sent to users, it said it understands that the decision may be disappointing and apologized for any inconvenience that may arise.

The company has not, to date, released a separate public statement providing additional details on the decision.

However, it had previously suspended its services in Tanzania in April 2022 following regulatory changes introduced by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA).

At the time, LATRA required ride-hailing companies to reduce the commission charged to drivers from 25% to 15% and introduced regulated guide fares, limiting operators’ ability to freely set prices.

At that time, Uber stated that the regulatory framework posed challenges to continuing operations under those conditions and said it would resume services once the operating environment became viable.

In January 2023, LATRA introduced a revised fare structure for online taxis, motorbikes, and bus rapid transit services operating in Tanzania, raising allowable commissions for ride-hailing applications to a range between 10% and 25% and reinstated booking fees of up to 3%.

Following the announcement, Uber resumed its services in Tanzania, ending a suspension that had lasted more than nine months.

The ride-hailing services market in Tanzania includes international and regional operators such as Uber, Bolt, and inDriver, alongside locally licensed digital taxi platforms offering similar services.