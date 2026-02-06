US-Based Fund Expresses Interest in Investing Up to USD 5 Billion in Tanzania PPP Infrastructure Projects

Sino American Global Fund (SinoAm LLC) has expressed readiness to invest up to USD 5 billion in Tanzania through public-private partnership (PPP) projects following discussions with the government during an official visit to the United Kingdom.

The indication of interest was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, and the leadership of SinoAm LLC.

The proposed investment would target projects aligned with development priorities of the Sixth Phase Government and would be implemented in phases.

According to the ministry, the investment is expected to focus on infrastructure projects implemented under PPPs.

Areas identified include the construction and operation of modern toll expressways, the development of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) infrastructure, and other key transport and energy infrastructure aimed at supporting economic growth and strengthening Tanzania’s regional competitiveness.

Professor Mkumbo welcomed the fund’s expression of interest, stating that the government has continued improving the business and investment environment to attract large international investors.

“Tanzania has political stability, investment-friendly policies, and a long-term development vision that provides certainty and protection for strategic investments,” said Professor Mkumbo.

SinoAm LLC Chairman Najib Choufani said the fund had conducted an in-depth assessment of Tanzania’s investment environment and identified opportunities with strong potential returns, particularly in infrastructure projects.

SinoAm LLC Chief Executive Officer Tarek Choufani said the fund has international experience in managing large-scale infrastructure projects and is prepared to bring capital, technical expertise, modern management systems, and international best practices to Tanzania.

SinoAm Fund is a US-based private investment firm that claims approximately USD 6.8 billion in committed funds under management as of 2023.

Its reported portfolio allocation spans Asia (30%), Europe (25%), North America (25%), and the Middle East and North Africa (20%).

Public-Private Partnership Projects in Tanzania

Tanzania has increasingly relied on PPP arrangements to finance and implement large infrastructure projects as part of efforts to bridge funding gaps and accelerate economic development.

PPP projects are implemented under the Public-Private Partnership Act, which provides the legal and institutional framework for collaboration between the government and private investors.

The government has prioritised infrastructure development in transport, logistics, and energy to support industrialisation and improve connectivity within the country and across regional markets.

Recent infrastructure investments include expansion of the SGR network, road corridor upgrades, and energy generation projects aimed at supporting economic growth and investment competitiveness.