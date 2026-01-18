Tanzania Revenue Authority to Launch Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System to Curb Tax Evasion and Expand Tax Base

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) will soon launch the Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS) to expand the tax base and promote fairness in tax payment, Commissioner General Mr. Yusuph Juma Mwenda said on January 15, 2026.

The remarks were made during the official opening of a three-day IDRAS training for tax consultants and accountants in Dar es Salaam, which will later extend to other groups over a two-week period.

Mr. Mwenda said IDRAS is designed to improve the existing domestic tax systems and introduce reforms that ensure fair tax assessments.

The system will help identify and curb tax evasion, register new taxpayers to broaden the tax base, and facilitate the proper maintenance of taxpayers’ business records.

“Facilitating taxpayers’ businesses includes maintaining their records. Once IDRAS becomes operational, it will serve as a remedy for keeping taxpayers’ business records, and those records will be secure,” he stated.

He added that the system aligns with President H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision of integrating government institutions to enhance transparency and accountability, as IDRAS will be linked with other government agencies.

Through the system, taxpayers will be able to issue electronic fiscal device (EFD) receipts without using machines and obtain Tax Clearance Certificates, simplifying business operations.

“Once IDRAS starts operating, it will have significant benefits for taxpayers, as they will be able to track their information and any applications they have submitted to TRA through the system,” Mr. Mwenda said.

The Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Mr. Alfred Mlegi, explained that training tax consultants ahead of the system’s launch is intended to raise public awareness and improve understanding of IDRAS.

He noted that the system has 17 modules, with 15 ready for operation, while audit and investigation modules remain under development.

For her part, CPA Victoria Soka, Chairperson of the Tanzania Association of Tax Consultants (TATC), said the training would allow consultants to better advise clients and enable easier compliance with tax obligations.

“IDRAS will make tax administration easier for us as advisors because it will provide access to all taxpayers’ information, enabling them to receive services from anywhere,” she said.