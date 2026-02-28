The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 9 of 2026: MCB and DCB Soar +33.80% and +23.96% as Market Navigates Two-Day Trading Disruption

During Week 9 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced an unexpected shortened schedule due to technical challenges that halted trading on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the disruption, market sentiment remained aggressively bullish, pushing Total Market Capitalisation to a record TZS 34.64 trillion. While overall equity and bond turnover declined compared to Week 8, the indices surged, led by the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index (+3.55%). MCB and DCB were the top gainers, skyrocketing by +33.80% and +23.96%, respectively.
February 28, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity in Week 9 of 2026 was affected by technical challenges, resulting in disruptions to trading operations on Tuesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, February 25th. The issues were resolved, and we extended trading hours by two hours on Thursday, February 26, and Friday, February 27 to support smooth market operations. Consequently, trading only took place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Due to the shortened three-day trading week, Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) declined by -41.03%, settling at TZS 51.78 billion compared to Week 8’s TZS 87.80 billion.

Share volume totaled 16.46 million shares, representing a -29.96% decrease compared to the 23.51 million shares traded in the previous week.

CRDB was the most active counter, trading a total of 7.74 million shares over the three days, supported by multiple block trades, including 480,000 shares on Monday, 311,046 on Thursday, and 1.25 million on Friday.

KCB followed with substantial volume, heavily driven by a massive pre-arranged block trade of 2.7 million shares on Friday.

ETF Trading

Despite the missing trading days, the ETF Board maintained exceptional liquidity, generating a total turnover of TZS 11.95 billion from 9.79 million units traded.

Activity was overwhelmingly dominated by the IEACLC-ETF, which saw massive block trades of 4 million units on both Monday and Thursday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 9 at a new high of TZS 34,636.64 billion, representing an increase of +2.63% compared to the Week 8 closing figure of TZS 33,748.54 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 24,255.20 billion, reflecting an increase of +2.23% from Week 8’s TZS 23,725.36 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 168.97 billion, up from the previous week’s TZS 162.92 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover remained relatively strong despite the outage, generating TZS 143.05 billion over the three days. This represents a -14.58% decrease compared to Week 8’s turnover of TZS 167.47 billion.

Activity was predominantly concentrated in Government bonds, specifically the 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year tenures, with Friday recording the highest daily bond turnover of TZS 76.46 billion.

Indexes

Market indices continued their strong upward momentum, driven by the banking sector. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index rose by +3.55%, pulling the All Share Index (DSEI) up by +2.63% and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) up by +2.23%. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index was the sole decliner, slipping by -0.61%.

IndexClosing Value 20th February 2026Closing Value 27th February 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,884.553,986.772.63%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,770.108,965.962.23%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,071.605,040.70-0.61%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,470.5320,161.873.55%
Commercial Services (CS)2,284.752,300.020.67%

Stock Performances

MCB was the absolute standout performer of the week, skyrocketing by +33.80% to close at TZS 1,900 per share. DCB followed closely, surging +23.96% to reach TZS 595.

Other significant gainers included:

  • MBP jumped +14.40% to TZS 2,860.
  • TOL rose +12.92% to TZS 1,005.
  • MKCB continued its rally, gaining +8.32% to TZS 5,340.
  • EABL appreciated by +5.40% to TZS 5,270.
  • NMB saw steady growth of +3.85% to close at TZS 14,560.

Conversely, NMG recorded the largest decline, falling -6.67% to TZS 280. Other minor losers included DSE (-1.90%), TCCL (-1.88%), TBL (-1.36%), and SWIS (-0.74%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 20th February 2026Closing Price (TZS) 27th February 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE8508500.00%
CRDB2,9403,0202.72%
DCB48059523.96%
DSE6,8506,720-1.90%
EABL5,0005,2705.40%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL7,0007,0000.00%
KA1101100.00%
KCB1,6401,6903.05%
MBP2,5002,86014.40%
MCB1,4201,90033.80%
MKCB4,9305,3408.32%
MUCOBA8508550.59%
NICO3,7503,8502.67%
NMB14,02014,5603.85%
NMG300280-6.67%
PAL3153304.76%
SWIS2,7102,690-0.74%
TBL10,27010,130-1.36%
TCC12,10012,020-0.66%
TCCL3,2003,140-1.88%
TOL8901,00512.92%
TPCC6,6206,7001.21%
TTP3954206.33%
USL25250.00%
VODA7958000.63%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 8 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges by +49.80%, MCB Skyrockets by +52.69%

During Week 8 of 2026 (February 16th–20th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed robust trading activity, with Equity Turnover surging by +49.80% to TZS 87.80 billion. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index continued its strong rally, gaining +7.77%. MCB was the standout performer, recording a massive +52.69% price appreciation. The Bond Market also saw a significant increase in activity, generating TZS 167.47 billion in turnover. Total Market Capitalisation expanded to TZS 33.75 trillion.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 7 of 2026: Equity Turnover Rises to TZS 58.61 Billion as MCB, MKCB, and MBP Post Extraordinary Gains of +46.46%, +43.51%, and +40.49%

During Week 7 of 2026 (February 9th – 13th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a spectacular rally in equity prices, pushing the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index up by +10.06%. Three stocks—MCB, MKCB, and MBP—recorded extraordinary gains of over +40% each. Equity Turnover surged by +32.93% to TZS 58.61 billion, while the bond market activity moderated to TZS 105.42 billion after the previous week's record highs. Total Market Capitalisation expanded by +5.90% to reach TZS 32.64 trillion.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 6 of 2026: Total Market Capitalisation Surpass TZS 30 trillion and Domestic Capitalisation Exceed TZS 20 trillion as Banks Rally

During Week 6 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) achieved a historic milestone as Total Market Capitalisation crossed the TZS 30 trillion mark, closing at TZS 30.82 trillion, and the Domestic Market Capitalisation crossed the TZS 20 trillion mark, closing at TZS 21.25 trillion. The stock market witnessed explosive growth in the banking sector, the bond market recorded a phenomenal turnover of TZS 258.61 billion. USL was the surprise top gainer, skyrocketing +400.00%, while CRDB and NICO posted robust gains of +22.93% and +21.74%, respectively.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 5 of 2026: DSE Lists Second ETF as Market Undergoes Major Correction with MBP and MKCB Plunging -36.18% and -24.75%

During Week 5 of 2026 (January 26th – 30th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) marked a significant milestone with the listing of its second Exchange Traded Fund, the iTrust East African Community Large Cap Exchange Traded Fund (IEACLC-ETF), on January 28th. While the new listing boosted ETF market capitalisation by +342%, the equities market experienced a sharp correction following the previous month's rallies. MBP and MKCB saw massive sell-offs, dropping -36.18% and -24.75% respectively. Despite the broader market dip, NMB surged +8.79%, helping lift the Banks, Finance & Investment Index.