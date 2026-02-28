Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 9 of 2026: MCB and DCB Soar +33.80% and +23.96% as Market Navigates Two-Day Trading Disruption

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity in Week 9 of 2026 was affected by technical challenges, resulting in disruptions to trading operations on Tuesday, February 24th, and Wednesday, February 25th. The issues were resolved, and we extended trading hours by two hours on Thursday, February 26, and Friday, February 27 to support smooth market operations. Consequently, trading only took place on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Due to the shortened three-day trading week, Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) declined by -41.03%, settling at TZS 51.78 billion compared to Week 8’s TZS 87.80 billion.

Share volume totaled 16.46 million shares, representing a -29.96% decrease compared to the 23.51 million shares traded in the previous week.

CRDB was the most active counter, trading a total of 7.74 million shares over the three days, supported by multiple block trades, including 480,000 shares on Monday, 311,046 on Thursday, and 1.25 million on Friday.

KCB followed with substantial volume, heavily driven by a massive pre-arranged block trade of 2.7 million shares on Friday.

ETF Trading

Despite the missing trading days, the ETF Board maintained exceptional liquidity, generating a total turnover of TZS 11.95 billion from 9.79 million units traded.

Activity was overwhelmingly dominated by the IEACLC-ETF, which saw massive block trades of 4 million units on both Monday and Thursday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 9 at a new high of TZS 34,636.64 billion, representing an increase of +2.63% compared to the Week 8 closing figure of TZS 33,748.54 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 24,255.20 billion, reflecting an increase of +2.23% from Week 8’s TZS 23,725.36 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 168.97 billion, up from the previous week’s TZS 162.92 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover remained relatively strong despite the outage, generating TZS 143.05 billion over the three days. This represents a -14.58% decrease compared to Week 8’s turnover of TZS 167.47 billion.

Activity was predominantly concentrated in Government bonds, specifically the 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year tenures, with Friday recording the highest daily bond turnover of TZS 76.46 billion.

Indexes

Market indices continued their strong upward momentum, driven by the banking sector. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index rose by +3.55%, pulling the All Share Index (DSEI) up by +2.63% and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) up by +2.23%. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index was the sole decliner, slipping by -0.61%.

Index Closing Value 20th February 2026 Closing Value 27th February 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,884.55 3,986.77 2.63% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,770.10 8,965.96 2.23% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,071.60 5,040.70 -0.61% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,470.53 20,161.87 3.55% Commercial Services (CS) 2,284.75 2,300.02 0.67%

Stock Performances

MCB was the absolute standout performer of the week, skyrocketing by +33.80% to close at TZS 1,900 per share. DCB followed closely, surging +23.96% to reach TZS 595.

Other significant gainers included:

MBP jumped +14.40% to TZS 2,860.

TOL rose +12.92% to TZS 1,005.

MKCB continued its rally, gaining +8.32% to TZS 5,340.

EABL appreciated by +5.40% to TZS 5,270.

NMB saw steady growth of +3.85% to close at TZS 14,560.

Conversely, NMG recorded the largest decline, falling -6.67% to TZS 280. Other minor losers included DSE (-1.90%), TCCL (-1.88%), TBL (-1.36%), and SWIS (-0.74%).