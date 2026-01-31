Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 5 of 2026: DSE Lists Second ETF as Market Undergoes Major Correction with MBP and MKCB Plunging -36.18% and -24.75%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 5 of 2026 took place from Monday, January 26th, through Friday, January 30th, 2026. The week was defined by the listing of the IEACLC-ETF, broadening the exchange’s investment instruments. However, investor sentiment in the equity market cooled significantly after the explosive start to the year.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover decreased to TZS 54.66 billion, a -34.03% decline from Week 4’s TZS 82.85 billion.

Share volume for the week totaled 23.99 million shares, a decrease from the previous week’s 37.70 million shares.

CRDB remained the dominant counter, trading a total of 9.64 million shares. Activity was heavily supported by block trades, including 1.16 million shares on Monday, 2.19 million on Tuesday, roughly 300,000 on Wednesday, 1 million on Thursday, and 1.4 million on Friday.

AFRIPRISE was the second most active stock, moving 2.95 million shares, while VODA traded 840,442 shares amid significant price volatility.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board witnessed expanding activity with the listing of the iTrust East African Community Large Cap Exchange Traded Fund (IEACLC-ETF) on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

IEACLC-ETF Performance: In its debut week (trading Wednesday to Friday), the new ETF moved 6,185,876 units. It opened strong on Wednesday with 4.3 million units traded at TZS 1,140 and closed the week at a weighted average price of TZS 1,180.

VERTEX-ETF: The existing ETF also saw increased activity, trading 1,342,437 units over the week.

Total ETF Turnover: The segment generated a record turnover of TZS 6.79 billion, largely driven by the IEACLC-ETF launch.

Market Capitalisation

The listing of the new ETF caused the ETF Market Capitalisation to skyrocket to TZS 95.52 billion, a massive +342.22% increase from the previous week’s TZS 21.60 billion.

However, the Total Market Capitalisation decreased slightly by -0.24% to TZS 28,318.13 billion, and Domestic Market Capitalisation fell by -0.66% to TZS 19,376.86 billion, reflecting the correction in domestic stock prices.

Bond Market

Bond turnover surged to TZS 84.97 billion, a +246.96% increase compared to Week 4’s TZS 24.49 billion.

Corporate Bonds: The segment remained active with trades in 5-year bonds carrying 10.25% and 12.00% coupons.

Government Bonds: Trading was robust across 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities. Friday was the most active day, recording TZS 34.90 billion in turnover.

Indexes

The market showed mixed performance. The Commercial Services (CS) Index plummeted by -11.76% due to heavy losses in VODA and SWIS.

Conversely, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index rose +1.05%, buoyed by NMB’s strong performance, which offset losses in CRDB and DCB.

Index Closing Value 23rd January 2026 Closing Value 30th January 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,267.38 3,259.49 -0.24% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 7,209.95 7,162.65 -0.66% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,802.39 4,831.66 0.61% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 14,030.47 14,178.29 1.05% Commercial Services (CS) 2,838.19 2,504.29 -11.76%

Stock Performances

Week 5 was characterized by a sharp market correction after weeks of unprecedent rallies.

Top Gainers: Despite the sell-off, MUCOBA rose +16.67% to TZS 630. PAL gained +10.77%, and MCB rose +9.49%. Crucially, NMB appreciated by +8.79% to close at TZS 10,520, serving as a key stabilizer for the market.

Top Losers: MBP, which had rallied for three straight weeks, crashed by -36.18% to close at TZS 1,940. TOL fell -25.62%, and MKCB dropped -24.75%. Other significant decliners included NICO (-20.90%), DCB (-17.65%), and SWIS (-16.25%).