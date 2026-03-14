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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 11 of 2026: PAL Skyrockets +156.06% and TTP Surges +52.17% as Equity Turnover Hits TZS 42.68 Billion

During Week 11 of 2026 (March 9th – 13th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed intense trading activity and massive price appreciations in select counters. PAL was the market’s biggest winner, skyrocketing by an extraordinary +156.06%, followed by TTP, which surged +52.17%. Driven by heavy trading in CRDB and DCB, Equity Turnover grew significantly by +42.31% to TZS 42.68 billion. Total Market Capitalisation expanded by +4.15% to TZS 34.52 trillion, supported by a strong +14.51% recovery in CRDB. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index advanced by +5.18%, and the bond market demonstrated robust liquidity, generating TZS 172.64 billion in turnover.
March 14, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 11 of 2026 shows that after the market correction observed in Week 10, investor sentiment rebounded strongly, leading to massive gains in specific equities and heightened liquidity across both the equities and debt markets.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 42.68 billion. This represents a robust +42.31% increase compared to the TZS 29.99 billion recorded in Week 10.

Share volume totaled 15.76 million shares, marking a +35.16% increase from the 11.66 million shares traded in the previous week.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

CRDB heavily dominated market activity, trading a massive total of 12.49 million shares over the five days. The counter’s volume was significantly bolstered by large pre-arranged block trades on Monday (2.53 million shares), Tuesday (960,000 shares), and Wednesday (1.23 million shares).

DCB finished the week as the second-most-traded stock, consistently moving heavy volumes on the normal board to accumulate a total of 1.32 million shares across the five days.

Other notable mid-week block trades contributing to the volume surge included a KCB block of 235,000 shares on Wednesday and a TBL block of 100,000 shares on Friday.

ETF Trading

The ETF Board recorded a total turnover of TZS 1.58 billion from 1.66 million units traded. While lower than the explosive TZS 8.37 billion generated in Week 10, trading remained highly active. Both the IEACLC-ETF and the VERTEX-ETF saw consistent daily action. The volume was supported by block trades in the IEACC-ETF, including 200,000 units on Tuesday and 320,000 units on Friday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation for Week 11 closed at TZS 34,520.83 billion. This represents a strong increase of +4.15% compared to the Week 10 closing figure of TZS 33,144.64 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,769.67 billion, reflecting an increase of +3.65% from Week 10’s TZS 22,933.60 billion.

Conversely, the ETF Market Capitalisation closed Week 11 at TZS 190.50 billion. This represents a slight decrease of -0.41% compared to the Week 10 closing figure of TZS 191.29 billion, halting the rapid growth observed during the previous week.

Bond Market

Bond turnover rose to TZS 172.64 billion, reflecting a +10.33% increase compared to Week 10’s turnover of TZS 156.48 billion.

Government Bonds: Trading dominated the debt market, providing nearly 100% of the activity. Transactions were heavily concentrated in the 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities. Friday was the most active day, generating TZS 92.07 billion in turnover.

Corporate Bonds: The segment recorded minimal activity, with a single trade executed on Tuesday, March 10th. This involved a 5-year bond with a 12.00% coupon rate and a face value of TZS 1.00 million trading at a price of 100.0000%.

Indexes

Four of the five DSE benchmarks advanced in Week 11, driven by the strong recovery of heavily weighted counters. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index experienced the greatest advance at +5.18%, fueled by CRDB’s substantial price appreciation. This was followed by the Commercial Services (CS) Index at +4.23%, the All Share Index (DSEI) at +4.15%, and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at +3.65%. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index was the sole decliner, slipping by a marginal -0.34%.

IndexClosing Value 6th Mar 2026Closing Value 13th Mar 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,815.043,973.44+4.15%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,477.438,786.49+3.65%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,941.494,924.58-0.34%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)18,639.8119,604.60+5.18%
Commercial Services (CS)2,322.362,420.60+4.23%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by spectacular returns in mid-cap and small-cap counters. PAL recorded an astonishing appreciation of +156.06%, rocketing from TZS 330 to close the week at TZS 845.

TTP delivered the second-highest gain, surging by +52.17% to close at TZS 700. NMG also recorded strong growth, rising +17.86% to TZS 330.

The banking sector saw excellent positive momentum, with CRDB recovering +14.51% to TZS 2,920, MUCOBA climbing +13.45% to TZS 970, and KCB rising +5.92% to TZS 1,790. Other notable gainers included DCB (+1.92%), VODA (+1.89%), EABL (+1.52%), and DSE (+1.38%).

On the losing side, MKCB was the biggest decliner, falling -6.37% to TZS 5,000. MBP continued its volatile streak, dropping -5.59% to TZS 2,700, while NICO retreated by -3.90% to TZS 3,700.

Major counters like NMB and TCC also recorded drops of -2.68% and -2.63%, respectively.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 6th Mar 2026Closing Price (TZS) 13th Mar 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE835815-2.40%
CRDB2,5502,92014.51%
DCB7807951.92%
DSE6,5006,5901.38%
EABL5,2705,3501.52%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL7,0007,0000.00%
KA1101100.00%
KCB1,6901,7905.92%
MBP2,8602,700-5.59%
MCB1,9001,860-2.11%
MKCB5,3405,000-6.37%
MUCOBA85597013.45%
NICO3,8503,700-3.90%
NMB14,56014,170-2.68%
NMG28033017.86%
PAL330845156.06%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,6102,600-0.38%
TBL9,7609,650-1.13%
TCC11,78011,470-2.63%
TCCL3,1703,2000.95%
TOL980975-0.51%
TPCC6,8006,8100.15%
TTP46070052.17%
USL25250.00%
VODA7958101.89%
YETU5105100.00%
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