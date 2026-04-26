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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 17 of 2026: Equity Turnover Drops to TZS 31.60 Billion as AFRIPRISE Stands as the Only Positive Performer (+0.63%)

During Week 17 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange experienced a broad contraction in liquidity, with total equity turnover dropping by -11.30% to TZS 31.60 billion and bond turnover falling by -64.94%. Market sentiment was overwhelmingly bearish, pulling down all primary indices, though AFRIPRISE defied the trend to lead as the only advancing stock, gaining +0.63%.
April 26, 2026
2 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange trading activity for Week 17 of 2026 showed broadly negative price trends across the board, with the notable exception of AFRIPRISE, which emerged as the best stock performer.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 31.60 billion. This reflects a decrease of -11.30% compared to Week 16’s TZS 35.62 billion.

Share volume totaled 11,007,085 shares. This represents a decrease of -3.91% compared to the 11,455,470 shares traded in Week 16.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate volume, recording a weekly total of 9,729,806 shares traded. This was bolstered by multiple block trades, including 4,730,861 shares on Tuesday and 799,844 shares on Thursday.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a contraction in turnover but an increase in volume, recording a total unit volume of 797,861 units. This marks an increase of +44.66% compared to Week 16’s volume of 551,540 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 401.83 million. This reflects a decrease of -4.97% from Week 16’s TZS 422.85 million.

The IEACLC-ETF maintained its value, closing flat at TZS 1,190 per share. The VERTEX-ETF recorded a decline of -5.19%, dropping to close the week at TZS 365 per share.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 24th April 2026Variation %
IEACLC-ETF1,1901,1900.00%
VERTEX-ETF385365-5.19%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 17 of 2026 at TZS 33,539.24 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.44% compared to the Week 16 closing figure of TZS 34,030.41 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 22,897.65 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.79% compared to the Week 16 closing figure of TZS 23,313.95 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 179.72 billion. This reflects a decrease of -0.60% compared to the Week 16 closing figure of TZS 180.80 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 89.90 billion. This represented a -64.94% decrease compared to Week 16’s turnover of TZS 256.42 billion.

Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by trading in 20-year and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds saw light activity, including trades involving 5-year bonds with a 12.00% coupon and a USD 0.35 million trade for a 5-year bond with a 6.00% coupon.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted entirely negative results during the week, reflecting the broader drop in stock values. The Commercial Services Index recorded the largest decline, dropping by -5.93%.

IndexClosing Value 17th April 2026Closing Value 24th April 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,917.003,860.46-1.44%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,618.048,464.15-1.79%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,113.125,086.27-0.53%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)18,880.3018,545.10-1.78%
Commercial Services (CS)2,298.502,162.24-5.93%

Stock Performances

Gains were practically non-existent, with AFRIPRISE emerging as the sole advancing stock and best performer by appreciating a slight +0.63% to close at TZS 795 per share.

Conversely, a large segment of the market saw declines in value. The biggest loss was recorded by DCB, which dropped by -6.77% to close at TZS 620.

VODA was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -6.33% to close at TZS 740 per share. TTP also retreated significantly by -5.69% to close at TZS 580.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 24th April 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE790795+0.63%
CRDB2,7902,720-2.51%
DCB665620-6.77%
DSE6,4806,230-3.86%
EABL5,0205,000-0.40%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA135130-3.70%
KCB1,7801,770-0.56%
MBP2,5002,5000.00%
MCB1,5901,500-5.66%
MKCB4,9304,770-3.25%
MUCOBA740710-4.05%
NICO3,8103,700-2.89%
NMB13,80013,690-0.80%
NMG300295-1.67%
PAL475465-2.11%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,6302,590-1.52%
TBL9,9109,880-0.30%
TCC12,60012,460-1.11%
TCCL2,9302,900-1.02%
TOL960950-1.04%
TPCC7,3607,3600.00%
TTP615580-5.69%
USL25250.00%
VODA790740-6.33%
YETU5105100.00%

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities — all in one place.

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