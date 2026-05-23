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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 21 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges to TZS 37.15 Billion as MKCB (+7.14%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange closed Week 21 of 2026 with equity turnover surging +32.27% to TZS 37.15 billion, as MKCB led all gainers with a +7.14% advance. MCB was the week’s worst performer, falling -11.29%, while foreign investors recorded net selling activity across the market.
May 23, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 21 of 2026, spanning May 18th to May 22nd, equity turnover surged +32.27% versus Week 20 of 2026, with MKCB (+7.14%) emerging as the week’s top-gaining stock.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 37.15 billion, a surge of +32.27% compared to Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 28.09 billion.

A total of 9,240,502 shares changed hands across 13,987 deals, a surge of +88.32% versus Week 20 of 2026’s 4,906,805 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 6,794,569 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 18.34 billion.

CRDB, NMB, TBL, and NICO have been consistent fixtures among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 596.00 million on volume of 638,944 units, a -23.46% decline versus Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 778.64 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,1801,170-0.85%
VERTEX-ETF375370-1.33%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.94% of buying and 63.06% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.06% and 36.94% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,256,923 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.94%0.06%63.06%36.94%-5,256,923

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 21 of 2026 at TZS 33,665.88 billion, a +1.21% change versus Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 33,263.06 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 23,162.96 billion, a +1.82% change compared with the prior week’s level.

Measure15th May 2026 (TZS billion)22nd May 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation33,263.0633,665.88+1.21%
Domestic Market Capitalisation22,748.4923,162.96+1.82%
ETF Market Capitalisation178.92177.31-0.90%

Indexes

Three of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed higher relative to Week 20 of 2026, with the Banks, Finance & Investment index leading all movers at +3.27%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.21%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +1.82%, and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index advanced +3.27%, while the Industrial & Allied (IA) index slipped -0.86% and the Commercial Services (CS) index edged down -0.34%.

IndexClosing Value 15th May 2026Closing Value 22nd May 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,828.683,875.05+1.21%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,409.008,562.21+1.82%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,205.805,161.24-0.86%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)18,131.7218,723.86+3.27%
Commercial Services (CS)2,206.882,199.30-0.34%

Stock Performances

Comparing the closing prices of week 21 to the closing of week 20 of 2026, the strongest performers were MKCB, which advanced +7.14%, NMB, which rose +6.10%, and TTP, which gained +4.72%.

On the losing side, MCB fell -11.29%, MUCOBA declined -8.16%, and SWIS retreated -7.52%.

DCB, MCB, MUCOBA, and SWIS have now registered losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE7007000.00%
CRDB2,7202,750+1.10%
DCB575545-5.22%
DSE6,6706,630-0.60%
EABL4,9204,940+0.41%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA125120-4.00%
KCB1,7601,7600.00%
MBP2,2202,290+3.15%
MCB1,2401,100-11.29%
MKCB4,3404,650+7.14%
MUCOBA490450-8.16%
NICO3,9003,960+1.54%
NMB13,11013,910+6.10%
NMG265270+1.89%
PAL405410+1.23%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,6602,460-7.52%
TBL10,26010,050-2.05%
TCC12,80012,780-0.16%
TCCL2,9402,930-0.34%
TOL905915+1.10%
TPCC7,3507,400+0.68%
TTP530555+4.72%
USL25250.00%
VODA7607600.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 73.54 billion across 82 deals, a plunge of -53.99% compared to Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 159.84 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year yield rising +115.5 basis points while the 25-year yield eased -23.2 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where the yield fell -388.8 basis points to settle at 6.5569%.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 22nd May 2026Weighted Average Yield 15th May 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y10.2606%14.5487%13.3941%+115.51110.1110
10Y13.8511%0
15Y12.1900%6.5569%10.4454%-388.81221.3148
20Y12.9364%10.2160%10.5328%-31.72622.0999
25Y14.4820%10.2665%10.4986%-23.22719.8863

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities—all in one place.

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