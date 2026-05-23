Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 21 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges to TZS 37.15 Billion as MKCB (+7.14%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 21 of 2026, spanning May 18th to May 22nd, equity turnover surged +32.27% versus Week 20 of 2026, with MKCB (+7.14%) emerging as the week’s top-gaining stock.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 37.15 billion, a surge of +32.27% compared to Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 28.09 billion.

A total of 9,240,502 shares changed hands across 13,987 deals, a surge of +88.32% versus Week 20 of 2026’s 4,906,805 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 6,794,569 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 18.34 billion.

CRDB, NMB, TBL, and NICO have been consistent fixtures among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 596.00 million on volume of 638,944 units, a -23.46% decline versus Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 778.64 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,180 1,170 -0.85% VERTEX-ETF 375 370 -1.33%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.94% of buying and 63.06% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.06% and 36.94% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,256,923 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.94% 0.06% 63.06% 36.94% -5,256,923

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 21 of 2026 at TZS 33,665.88 billion, a +1.21% change versus Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 33,263.06 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 23,162.96 billion, a +1.82% change compared with the prior week’s level.

Measure 15th May 2026 (TZS billion) 22nd May 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 33,263.06 33,665.88 +1.21% Domestic Market Capitalisation 22,748.49 23,162.96 +1.82% ETF Market Capitalisation 178.92 177.31 -0.90%

Indexes

Three of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed higher relative to Week 20 of 2026, with the Banks, Finance & Investment index leading all movers at +3.27%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +1.21%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +1.82%, and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index advanced +3.27%, while the Industrial & Allied (IA) index slipped -0.86% and the Commercial Services (CS) index edged down -0.34%.

Index Closing Value 15th May 2026 Closing Value 22nd May 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,828.68 3,875.05 +1.21% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,409.00 8,562.21 +1.82% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,205.80 5,161.24 -0.86% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,131.72 18,723.86 +3.27% Commercial Services (CS) 2,206.88 2,199.30 -0.34%

Stock Performances

Comparing the closing prices of week 21 to the closing of week 20 of 2026, the strongest performers were MKCB, which advanced +7.14%, NMB, which rose +6.10%, and TTP, which gained +4.72%.

On the losing side, MCB fell -11.29%, MUCOBA declined -8.16%, and SWIS retreated -7.52%.

DCB, MCB, MUCOBA, and SWIS have now registered losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 22nd May 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 700 700 0.00% CRDB 2,720 2,750 +1.10% DCB 575 545 -5.22% DSE 6,670 6,630 -0.60% EABL 4,920 4,940 +0.41% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 125 120 -4.00% KCB 1,760 1,760 0.00% MBP 2,220 2,290 +3.15% MCB 1,240 1,100 -11.29% MKCB 4,340 4,650 +7.14% MUCOBA 490 450 -8.16% NICO 3,900 3,960 +1.54% NMB 13,110 13,910 +6.10% NMG 265 270 +1.89% PAL 405 410 +1.23% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,660 2,460 -7.52% TBL 10,260 10,050 -2.05% TCC 12,800 12,780 -0.16% TCCL 2,940 2,930 -0.34% TOL 905 915 +1.10% TPCC 7,350 7,400 +0.68% TTP 530 555 +4.72% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 760 760 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 73.54 billion across 82 deals, a plunge of -53.99% compared to Week 20 of 2026’s TZS 159.84 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year yield rising +115.5 basis points while the 25-year yield eased -23.2 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 15-year tenor, where the yield fell -388.8 basis points to settle at 6.5569%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 22nd May 2026 Weighted Average Yield 15th May 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.2606% 14.5487% 13.3941% +115.5 11 10.1110 10Y — — 13.8511% — 0 — 15Y 12.1900% 6.5569% 10.4454% -388.8 12 21.3148 20Y 12.9364% 10.2160% 10.5328% -31.7 26 22.0999 25Y 14.4820% 10.2665% 10.4986% -23.2 27 19.8863